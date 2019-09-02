Red Wings Attendance the Highest in a Season Since 2010
September 2, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings drew more fans in 2019 than any season since 2010. The 451,853 fans are the most in a season since the team drew 462,004 in 2010 and nearly 14,000 more than last year.
On May 26 the team was 21,000 fans behind 2018 at that point in the season. But the weather improved and so did the crowds: seven nights of at least 10,000 and three of over 12,000, including a season-high 12,483 on July 3.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 2, 2019
- Reinheimer Propels Tides to 10-Inning Win - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Fall to Tides 7-6 in 10 Innings, Ending 2019 Season - Charlotte Knights
- Red Wings Attendance the Highest in a Season Since 2010 - Rochester Red Wings
- Mets Beat Red Wings, 8-4, to Force One-Game Playoff for North Division Title - Syracuse Mets
- IronPigs 2019 season ends - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Marvel Earns Another Win as Indians Blank Bats, 4-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- Kazmar's Big Day Sends Stripers to 80th Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sturgeon Slams Walk-Off Shot in Season Finale - Pawtucket Red Sox
- Bulls Clinch Playoff Berth Despite Loss - Durham Bulls
- Bats Drop Final Game of Season to Indians, 4-0 - Louisville Bats
- Bisons End Season on Winning Note, 5-3 over RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- Mets Top Wings in Season Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders heading to a one-game playoff Tuesday vs. Syracuse at 1:05 p.m. - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hens Close Season in Front of Sellout Crowd - Toledo Mud Hens
- Red Wings Announce 2019 Team Awards - Rochester Red Wings
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (65-74) at Louisville Bats (59-80) - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (12:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Game Notes: Indianapolis Indians (65-74) at Louisville Bats (59-80) - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.