Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (4-3) at Buffalo Bisons (2-2)

The Indians continue their seven-game road trip this evening with Game 2 of a four-game set at Buffalo.

Location: Coca-Cola Field

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m. ET

Game #8/Road #2: Indianapolis Indians (4-3) at Buffalo Bisons (2-2)

Probables: RHP Alex McRae (0-0, 2.45) vs. RHP Chris Rowley

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

ROAD WIN: The Indians moved to 4-3 on the young season with a tense 2-1 victory over Buffalo yesterday at Co-ca-Cola Field. The game entered a rain delay in the top of the fifth, resulting in shortened outings for Tribe starter Tyler Eppler (4.0ip, 3h, 0r, 1bb, 1k) and Bisons hurler Sam Gaviglio (4.1ip, 2h, 0r, 2bb, 4k). Following the 1-hour, 39-minute delay, the Tribe plated two runs in the sixth off left-hander Chad Girodo, the first coming on a Jose Osuna solo home run and the second on a Christopher Bostick RBI triple that scored Jacob Stallings from first base. Buffalo's Teoscar Hernandez ripped a solo home run off Tyler Jones in the bottom of the sixth, but that was the lone run the home team could muster. Johnny Hellweg kept the Bisons off the scoreboard in the eighth and ninth, stranding four total runners in the process. He struck out Darnell Sweeney with the bases loaded to end the ballgame for his second save in as many chances. Kevin Newman and Bostick notched two-hit performances for the Tribe.

PUT ME IN, SKIP: Jose Osuna and Jacob Stallings are the only two Tribe players to record at least one hit in each game they've played this season. Osuna is riding a six-game hitting streak, batting .350 (7-for-20) with two dou-bles, one home run and four RBI during the stretch. Stallings has hit safely in all five of his games played, owning a .471 average (8-for-17) with four doubles, seven RBI and a 1.182 OPS.

AMONG THE INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE'S BEST: Indianapolis' offense has been on fire at the start of the 2018 season. They rank among IL teams in batting (1st, .286), doubles (1st, 23), triples (1st, 5), extra-base hits (1st, 29), hits (2nd, 67), slugging percentage (2nd, .440), on-base percentage (T-2nd, .346) and runs scored (T-3rd, 34).

STRIKEOUT PACE: The Indians' pitching staff has piled up 71 strikeouts through the first seven games this sea-son, the second-highest total in the IL behind Durham (79). The Tribe are on pace for 1,420 strikeouts as a staff, which would shatter the franchise record of 1,153 punchouts set in 2013.

APRIL MAGIC: Tyler Eppler, Pittsburgh's No. 29 prospect according to Baseball America, looked strong in his 2018 debut last Saturday vs. Columbus and followed that with four shutout innings yesterday at Buffalo. The right-hander has not allowed a run in 9.2 innings to start the season. Last April, Eppler went 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA (6 ER/22.0 IP) and limited IL batters to a .198 average (16-for-81).

JACOB'S WORLD: Jacob Stallings ranks among International League leaders in numerous categories seven games into the season. He is tied for first in doubles (4), second in batting average (.471, 8-for-17), third in slugging percentage (.706), tied for third in RBI (7) and fifth in on-base percentage (.476). Last year he hit above .300 for the first time in his career.

UP NORTH: From 2005-13, the Indians either split or won their series at Buffalo. Over the last four seasons, however, Indy has lost three of the four sets. They dropped three of four in 2014, swept the Bisons 3-0 in 2015 and lost a pair of three-game sets at Coca-Cola Field each of the last two years.

