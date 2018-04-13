Tough Time: SWB falls in extras 6-5 at Charlotte

April 13, 2018 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





CHARLOTTE, NC - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 6-5 to the Charlotte Knights in ten innings on Friday night. After the RailRiders rallied to tie the game in the eighth and took the lead in the top of the tenth, the Knights scored twice in the bottom of the tenth on a sac bunt and a throwing error.

The RailRiders took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Rashad Crawford double to lead off the inning and, with two down, Gleyber Torres singled to center, driving in Crawford for the advantage. Charlotte tied the game and took the lead in the bottom of the inning on a run-scoring single by Jose Rondon and a two-run home run from

In the top of the seventh, Zack Zehner hit a solo home run off Roach to cut the deficit down to one at 3-2 Knights. Rondon answered with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the seventh to push Charlotte up 4-2.

In the top of the eighth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases against Rob Scahill on singles by Mike Ford, Billy Fleming and Zehner. Gregory Infante relieved Scahill and allowed a two-out double to Abiatal Avelino to tie the game at four. Avelino now has four hits and seven runs batted in the series.

In the tenth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 5-4 lead. Ryan McBroom scored on a base hit by Zehner; the outfielder's fourth hit of the night. Charlotte had two on and no one out in the bottom of the tenth. Patrick Leonard placed a sacrifice bunt on the grass and reliever Cale Coshow's throw to third was off line, allowing both runners on base to score for the walk-off win on the error.

Jenmar Gomez (1-0) picked up the win and Coshow (0-1) took the loss. Zehner led all players with four hits and drove in two. Avelino drove in two as well, giving him seven runs batted in over the first two games of this series.

Game three of this set is Saturday at 7:04 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will put Daniel Camarena on the mound against Charlotte's Michael Kopech. Follow along with all the action on The Game NEPA's Sports Radio, online at swbrailriders.com and on the RadioBold and TuneIn Radio Apps, with coverage starting at 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 5-3

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.