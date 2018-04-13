SWB RailRiders Game Notes

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (5-2) VS. CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS (3-4)

Game 8 | April 13, 2018 | BB&T Ballpark | Charlotte, NC

PITCHING MATCH-UP RH David Hale (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH Donny Roach (1-0, 0.00) Hale: Pitched 6.0 shutout innings with 1 K in 2018 debut; a ND vs. SYR on 4/08 (5-4 SWB) Roach: Worked 6.0 scoreless IP in 4/08 Win @ DUR with 4 K and 0 BB (5-0 Knights)

LEADING OFF: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre beat Charlotte 11-1 last night. After the Knights Chris Beck struck out six over three innings, the RailRiders offense got rolling in the fourth when Mike Ford hit a solo home run off reliever Tyler Danish. Daniel Palka tied the game with a solo shot in the bottom of the inning, but SWB scored three times in the fifth for a 4-1 advantage, keyed by a two-run single from Abiatal Avelino. The RailRiders sent ten men to the plate in the sixth, scoring five runs on six hits, paced by Ford's second solo home run of the game and a two-run triple by Rashad Crawford. SWB added two more in the seventh to cap the scoring. Josh Rogers earned the win, going seven innings with 10 strikeouts. Avelino drove in five to lead Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

BEST DAY YET: Thursday's 11-run outburst was the most scored by the RailRiders this season and it was done on a season-high 14 hits. Josh Rogers became the first starting pitcher to win a game this year and was the first starter to pitch seven complete innings. The one run allowed is the fewest surrendered by the pitching staff so far in 2018. HIGH FIVE: Abiatal Avelino drove in a career-best five runs on Thursday in the win at Charlotte. In his Minor League career, spanning 522 games prior to Thursday, Avelino had driven in four once (4/28/16 for Tampa against Dunedin) and three runs four times.

ON A DIME: Josh Rogers ten strikeout performance Thursday was a career high. The southpaw had struck out eight batters six times in his career.

GETTING WARMER: The first road trip of the 2018 season sends Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to Charlotte and Gwinnett. The RailRiders went 5-2 against the Knights last season, including a three-game series sweep at BB&T Ballpark in late July. In six games against Gwinnett, then known as the Braves, SWB went 4-2.

AROUND WE GO: During the Lehigh Valley series, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went 7-32 with runners in scoring position. The RailRiders had five hits over 11 at bats last night with runners in scoring position.

ARMS RACE: The five-man rotation has combined for a 2.25 ERA after allowing nine earned runs over 36 innings pitched this year. The bullpen had collected all the wins and losses prior to Thursday and has a combined ERA of 3.33.

INTO THE FRAY: Daniel Barrios made his Triple-A debut Wednesday against Lehigh Valley as a pinch runner in the bottom of the ninth. The infielder, who had not seen action above Advanced-A Tampa prior to this season, was used as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth and played second base in the bottom half of the inning. Barrios grounded out on one pitch in his first Triple-A at bat.

DAY OFF... ALMOST: Gleyber Torres was out of the starting lineup on Wednesday for the first time this season, but entered as a pinch hitter in the home half of the eighth. Torres flew out and saw his four-game hitting streak come to an end. He remained in the game to play third in the top of the ninth.

OFF THE RAILS: Kyle Higashioka has hit safely in all five games he has played in this season. The catcher has one hit in each game and is batting .313... Rashad Crawford's fifth inning single last night was his first Triple-A base hit. An inning last he drove in his first runs at the level... The Yankees designated Shane Robinson for assignment on Thursday to make room in the active roster for Aaron Hicks. Robinson played two games for the RailRiders last weekend before signing a Major League contract... The RailRiders are slated to play 13 straight days before their first scheduled off day on April 19...

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION: New York scored three in the top of the ninth but lost 6-3 to Boston. The Red Sox took two of three in the set... Trenton was idle Thursday and plays at Akron tonight. Justus Sheffield gets the start for the Thunder... Tampa was doubled up 8-4 by St. Lucie... Charleston trailed 4-0 after the top of the first, but rallied for a 6-4 win over Kannapolis. The RiverDogs scored three in the seventh to tie it and two in the eighth for the victory.

