LHV Game Notes

April 13, 2018





The IronPigs (3-3) play Game 2 of a four-game series against the Louisville Bats (3-4) at Coca-Cola Park... With a 13-1 victory last night, the Pigs snapped a five-year, home-opener losing streak and have won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Lehigh Valley has also won five-straight contests against Louisville in Allentown dating back to last season... The Bats -- Cincinnati's top affiliate -- snapped a two-game surge and have started 0-1 on their seven-game, North Division road trip.

RHP Tom Eshelman (0-1, 7.20) will start for LHV against RHP Jose Lopez (0-1, 3.60).

Tonight features Friday Night Fireworks & 2018 Magnet Schedules, presented by Reichel Funeral Home... First-pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

