Wings Win Again in Extras

Rochester scored two runs in the 11th inning to beat Gwinnett 6-4 Friday night at Coolray Field. The Red Wings (2-3) have now topped the Stripers (2-5) in extra innings two straight days.

Brock Stassi gave the Wings a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the 2nd inning off Gwinnett starter Max Fried.

DJ Baxendale, starting in place of Adalberto Mejia, fired 3.0 scoreless innings while allowing two hits with a strikeout. Brady Anderson made his Triple-A debut for the Wings in the 4th inning. Johan Camargo greeted him with a solo home run to tie the game in the 4th.

Anderson settled in after that and did not allow another hit through the 6th. Taylor Featherston's sacrifice fly in the 7th gave Rochester the lead again at 2-1 but it didn't last long as Carlos Franco hit a solo homer leading off the bottom half to tie the game at two.

Featherston and Kennys Vargas gave the Red Wings a two-run lead in the 10th with an RBI single apiece. Gwinnett answered with runs in the bottom half off Jake Reed to send the game to the 11th.

Stassi scored on a double play and Featherston's second RBI single in as many extra frames gave Rochester the lead again at 6-4.

The Stripers would not go quietly, putting runners at second and third with one out against Mason Melotakis. Gwinnett's Tyler Smith hit a slow roller to third baseman Jermaine Curtis who fired across to first base to retire Smith but on the play, Ronald Acuna Jr. broke for third base while Chris Stewart, the man on third, never broke home. Stassi fired to Gregorio Petit covering second base and Acuna was tagged out to end the game.

The Wings struggled again with runners in scoring positon, finishing 5-for-17 but four of those hits came in extra innings. Rochester has now scored eight runs in seven extra inning frames this season and nine runs in the other 45 innings.

