Miracle League Game, Hoskins Statue Highlight Saturday

April 13, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





You'll want to be early for this one.

An eventful Saturday lies ahead at Coca-Cola Park as the IronPigs will host their annual Miracle League game, jersey auction and give away a Rhys Hoskins Bronze statue to the first 3,000 adults (18+) through the gates.

Saturdays are for the bacon, but this one is for so much more. Gates will open at 5 p.m. so fans are able to watch the Miracle League game, which allows kids from the Miracle Leagues of Northampton and Lehigh Counties to swing for the fences on the Coca-Cola Park field before an IronPigs contest. IronPigs players will be on the field to act as "angels" for our Miracle League players before they match up with the Louisville Bats.

During the Pigs' game (6:35 p.m. first pitch) the Pigs will be wearing special Miracle League jerseys that will be available via an auction presented by Majestic/Fanatics. Details on the auction will be available on gameday.

In addition to all this excitement, the Pigs will give a Rhys Hoskins bronze statue to the first 3,000 adults through the gates. The statue immortalizes Hoskins , who was named the International League MVP and Rookie of the Year in 2017. Hoskins, who joined the Philadelphia Phillies last summer, is one of baseball's most exciting young players and is batting .364 in 2018.

Here are more details on the remaining games in our opening homestand:

4/15 (1:35 p.m.): Jackie Robinson Day | Jackie Robinson commemorative glass (3,000 adults 18 and over)

4/16 (7:05 p.m.): Youth knit cap (First 1,500 kids 17 and under)

4/17 (7:05 p.m.): Wrestling Night

4/18 (7:05 p.m.): Dance Night | Bacon Cap presented by Hatfield (First 3,000 adults 18 and older)

Check out all of our 2018 promotions, IronPigs promotions schedule.

Tickets for these contests, and any game on our 2018 schedule, are available online at IronPigsBaseball.com, by phone (610) 841-PIGS (7447) or at the Coca-Cola Park ticket windows during regular business hours.

The 2018 IronPigs baseball season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

