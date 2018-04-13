Knights Walk off with Thrilling 6-5 Win in 10 Innings on Friday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- In front of a sell-out crowd of 10,442 fans, the Charlotte Knights notched their first home win of the season at BB&T Ballpark as they walked-off with a 6-5 victory in 10 innings over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday night.

With the new extra-inning rule in full effect -- a runner on second base to start the inning -- the Knights quickly took advantage of things in the bottom of the 10th inning trailing by a score of 5-4. Third baseman Patrick Leonard stepped to the plate with two men on base and played the hero. Leonard dropped down a bunt back to pitcher Cale Coshow (0-1, 0.00), who made an erroneous throw to third base which allowed Jake Elmore and Casey Gillaspie to score the game-tying and game-winning runs respectively. It was Charlotte's first walk-off win of 2018.

Earlier on the night, right fielder Daniel Palka got the Knights on the scoreboard in the fifth inning on a two-run home run, his second of the season. Shortstop Jose RondÃ"n followed with an RBI single in the fifth and a solo homer in the seventh, his second long ball of the season. Palka and RondÃ"n each led Charlotte with two RBIs on the night. The Knights recorded double-digit hits for the second time this season as they drilled 12 on the night,

RHP Donny Roach started the game for the Knights and pitched six strong innings. Roach allowed two runs on six hits. The veteran right-hander did not allow a run over his first four innings on Friday, initially extending his scoreless streak to 10-straight innings to start the season. He gave up his first run of the season in the fifth inning. RHP Jeanmar GÃ"mez (1-0, 0.00) pitched a solid 10th inning to earn the win.

The Knights will continue their four-game series from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday night against the RailRiders. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:04 p.m. game. Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. The game will also be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago and My 12 WMYT. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad, along with Mike Pacheco, and Jeff McCarragher will have the call for all of the action.

