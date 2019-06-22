Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (38-33) at Pawtucket Red Sox (30-42)

June 22, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians seek their first series victory in nearly three weeks this evening in Pawtucket.

LOCATION: McCoy Stadium

FIRST PITCH: 6:15 p.m. ET

GAME #72 / ROAD #37: Indianapolis Indians (38-33) at Pawtucket Red Sox (30-42)

PROBABLES: RHP Alex McRae (5-2, 5.10) vs. RHP Teddy Stankiewicz (4-4, 3.76)

RADIO: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians overcame a 3-2 deficit with one run in the sixth and a go-ahead single by Cole Tucker in the seventh to take the series opener over Pawtucket on Friday night, 4-3. The Tribe cashed in on a Logan Hill double that opened the second thanks to a two-out single by Christian Kelley. Indy then doubled its lead to 2-0 in the third on singles by Tucker and Hunter Owen that led to a sacrifice fly off the bat of Kevin Kramer. Indiana University product Sam Travis put Pawtucket in front in the bottom of the third when he greeted Sean Keselica out of the bullpen with a three-run homer, two of the runs charged to Tribe starter Yefry Ramirez. The bullpen was lights out after the long ball, with Keselica, Tyler Lyons (W, 4-0) and Montana DuRapau (S, 5) carrying the Tribe to the finish line while the offense rallied for the comeback victory, Indy's 18th of the season.

CHOO CHOO: On the heels of his second career two-homer performance, Tribe shortstop Cole Tucker continued to swing a hot bat with a 3-for-5 performance atop the order last night. Tucker, 22, was optioned to Indy from Pittsburgh on June 8 and has hit safely in four straight and eight of 10 games since his return. During the 10-game stretch, the Phoenix, Ariz. native is batting .302 (13-for-43) with two homers, one triple, three doubles, six RBI, six runs scored and three stolen bases.

14 KNOCKS: The Tribe tallied 14 hits in last night's triumph, their most in a game since they had 14 in a 7-6, 10-inning loss vs. Gwinnett on June 1. It was their eighth game with 10-plus hits this month but they still managed to push just four runs across the plate, leaving their June runs per game average at 3.8 (76 runs in 20 games, 7-13 record).

ONE-RUN BALLGAMES: Indy improved to 14-9 in one-run games this season with the 4-3 victory last night, tied for the second-most wins by one run in the league with Charlotte (14-9) and trailing only Durham (15-4).

SYCAMORES WITH INDIANAPOLIS: Evansville, Ind. native Hunter Owen recorded a single to center field in his second Triple-A at-bat last night, his lone knock in five at-bats. Owen was transferred from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis after Thursday's game in Buffalo and is the eighth Indiana State University product to play for the Indians. The previous seven Sycamores to suit up for Indy were: Nevin Ashley (2014), Clint Barmes (2014), Brian Dorsett (1993, 1995), Wally Johnson (1984-86, 1990), Tim Barrett (1985-89), Rick Grapenthin (1984-85) and Danny Lazar (1965).

THAT'S MORE LIKE IT: The Indians had lost 10 of their last 13 games prior to last night's victory that inched them to within a half game of both Gwinnett and Charlotte in the IL Wild Card. Indy, on the wrong end of four straight series, is seeking its first series win since taking two of three at Louisville from June 3-5.

TYLER TIME: LHP Tyler Lyons recorded four outs (2k) and improved to 4-0 following his relief outing last night. The appearance was his fourth straight scoreless outing and ninth in 23 games with the Tribe where he's recorded two or more strikeouts. Lyons lowered his ERA to 2.03 (6er/26.2ip) and dropped his road ERA to 3.38 (6er/16.0ip). The 31-year-old southpaw has yet to allow a run in 10.2 innings pitched at home.

MUST BE MONTANA: RHP Montana DuRapau recorded his fifth save with a 2.0-inning performance on Friday night. He issued one walk and struck out two to extend his scoreless streak to five games (6.1ip). The 27-year-old has surrendered a run in just three of his 19 appearances with Indy this year and owns a remarkable 1.14 ERA (3er/23.2ip). IL opponents are batting just .096 (7-for-73) with 26 strikeouts against him, and he's held right-handed batters to an .047 average (2-for-43).

NO STRANGER TO THE IL: Utilityman Darnell Sweeney signed a minor league deal with the Pirates on June 15 and has made his presence known in four games thus far, going 7-for-16 (.438) with a triple, two doubles, three RBI and one stolen base. He collected two hits in each of his first three games with the Tribe. Indianapolis is the fourth IL team Sweeney has suited up for in his career (also: Lehigh Valley, Louisville, Buffalo).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.