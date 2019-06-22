Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Norfolk (6:05 p.m.)

June 22, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





June 22, 2019 | 6:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 73| Home Game # 38

BUFFALO BISONS (36-36, 2nd, -6.5 North) vs Norfolk Tides (28-44, 4th, -17.5 South)

RHP TJ Zeuch (NR) vs. RHP Chandler Shepherd (0-1, 4.30)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: WNLO-CW23, MiLB.tv

Today's Games

This evening, the Bisons square off with the Norfolk Tides in game three of their four-game series. Buffalo will earn their fifth series win in a row with a win tonight. The Herd will then hit the road for a quick four-day, two-city road trip to Pawtucket and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Yesterday's Game (1): BUF 2, NOR 1

Buffalo was able to answer and score two runs in the bottom of the first inning in game one which was enough to hold off Norfolk. The Tides struck early with a run off Jacob Waguespack but were not able to generate any more offense throughout the game as Bison pitching was lights-out. Corey Copping earned his second win of the year coming out of the bullpen for three innings allowing only two hits.

Yesterday's Game (2): BUF 1, NOR 0

Buffalo was able to notch their third shutout of the year and complete the sweep of the twin bill by stifling Norfolk's offense. Conor Fisk and Ty Tice allowed just six hits and struck out five throughout the latter game of the doubleheader. The lone run came off the bat of Alen Hanson who drove in Richard Urena with two outs in the top of the seventh to help give Buffalo their third doubleheader sweep of the season.

Norfolk Tides (3-1)

Buffalo and Norfolk are meeting for the second, and final time, this season. They split their meeting in Norfolk one game each with the third postponed due to inclement weather. Last season the two teams split the season series with three wins apiece in the six game season set.

Today'sStarter

RHP TJ Zeuch makes his Triple-A debut tonight. After beginning the season on the IL, the right hander made two starts with Dunedin(A-Adv) rehabing from a lat strain. In 2018, he posted a 12-8 record in 27 starts with a 3.17 ERA between Dunedin and New Hampshire (AA).

Anthony Alford

In game one of the twin bill, OF Anthony Alford helped the Bisons offense by getting on base three times with a single and two walks. Alford also stole two bases, where he leads the Herd with 16 total. Alford came around to score once on an RBI double from Jonathan Davis in the first which turned out to be the game-winning run.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (27-49) lost the first game of their three-game set at Fenway Park in extras 7-5. Eric Sogard and Randal Grichuk led the offense for the Jays combining to go 7-10 with two runs and three RBI. RHP Derek Law opens game two against LHP Brian Johnson with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.