RHP T.J. Zeuch to Make Triple-A Debut for the Bisons Saturday
June 22, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Bisons today announced that RHP T.J. Zeuch has been promoted to the Herd for his Triple-A debut. The 21st overall selection in the 2016 Major League Draft is scheduled to start for the Bisons Saturday against the Norfolk Tides at 6:05 p.m.
Zeuch, who had been sidelined with an injury for most of the season, has made two starts for Single-A Dunedin this year, posting a 4.15 ERA in 8.2 innings of work. The Mason, OH product posted career-highs in 2018 going 12-8 with a 3.17 ERA in 156.1 innings (27 starts) between Dunedin and Double-A New Hampshire. He was an Eastern League midseason All-Star and was 1-0 in two starts for the FisherCats in the E.L. postseason to help New Hampshire win the championship.
A corresponding roster move will be made prior to the Bisons game on Saturday.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 22, 2019
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Norfolk (6:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RHP T.J. Zeuch to Make Triple-A Debut for the Bisons Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Game Notes: Louisville Bats (28-45) at Charlotte Knights (39-33) - Louisville Bats
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (38-33) at Pawtucket Red Sox (30-42) - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.