RHP T.J. Zeuch to Make Triple-A Debut for the Bisons Saturday

June 22, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





The Bisons today announced that RHP T.J. Zeuch has been promoted to the Herd for his Triple-A debut. The 21st overall selection in the 2016 Major League Draft is scheduled to start for the Bisons Saturday against the Norfolk Tides at 6:05 p.m.

Zeuch, who had been sidelined with an injury for most of the season, has made two starts for Single-A Dunedin this year, posting a 4.15 ERA in 8.2 innings of work. The Mason, OH product posted career-highs in 2018 going 12-8 with a 3.17 ERA in 156.1 innings (27 starts) between Dunedin and Double-A New Hampshire. He was an Eastern League midseason All-Star and was 1-0 in two starts for the FisherCats in the E.L. postseason to help New Hampshire win the championship.

A corresponding roster move will be made prior to the Bisons game on Saturday.

