Late Home Run Downs Tribe and Spoils McRae's Gem

June 22, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Alex McRae had pitched six innings of shutout baseball for the Indianapolis Indians, but Bryce Brentz hit a three-run home run off the Tribe starter with one out in the seventh to lift the Pawtucket Red Sox to the 3-0 victory on Saturday night.

McRae (5-3) retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced. The right-hander generated a lot of weak contact and fanned six batters during his start. McRae did not walk a batter until one out in the seventh, but Pawtucket (31-42) would capitalize in a big way.

Sam Travis, a former Indiana Hoosier star, drew that free pass to begin the rally. Rusney Castillo then blooped a single to shallow center field. That setup Brentz who clubbed a home run over the left-field wall. It was the lone real mistake of the night for McRae, but Brentz's 12th home run of the season generated the game's only offense.

Indianapolis (38-34) threatened early with a pair of walks to start the second inning, but PawSox starter Teddy Stankiewicz retired the next three batters in order to conclude the threat. The Tribe offense generated a pair of hits in both the fourth and fifth innings but did not score.

Steven Wright (1-0) pitched the sixth and seventh for the PawSox and earned the victory. Dovydas Neverauskas recorded the final five outs for the Tribe and fanned two out of the bullpen.

The rubber game between the Indians and PawSox will get underway at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Indy returns to Victory Field on Monday to open a four-game homestand against the Louisville Bats and Columbus Clippers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.