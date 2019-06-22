Brentz's Blast Lifts PawSox to Win over Indians

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - In front of the largest crowd of the season at McCoy Stadium (10,109), the Pawtucket Red Sox (31-42) blanked the Indianapolis Indians (38-34) on Saturday night to take game two of this three-game series by a 3-0 final.

This game was scoreless into the seventh inning. With two men on, Bryce Brentz belted his three-run home run to left to account for the only scoring in the game. It was his 12th home run of the season.

Coming off a complete-game shutout in his last start against Indianapolis, right-hander Teddy Stankiewicz worked 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just 4 hits and 3 walks while punching out 4.

Pitching for the fifth time on his minor-league assignment, Steven Wright turned in another scoreless outing. The knuckleballer worked a 1-2-3 sixth inning, and he worked around a one-out single in the seventh.

Over his five appearances, Wright pitched a total of 9.2 innings, giving up just 6 hits and 2 earned runs.

With a walk in the seventh inning, Sam Travis extended his on-base streak to 32 games, the second-best mark in the International League this year.

The PawSox wrap up their three-game series with the Indians tomorrow afternoon at McCoy at 1:05 p.m. Right-hander Ryan Weber (1-2, 7.36) is set to take the ball for Pawtucket.

The game will be televised live on myRITV. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 12:35 p.m.

The homestand runs through Tuesday, June 25. Tomorrow is a Family Funday with a pre-game catch on the field and post-game run the bases. Monday will be Quarter Dog Night at McCoy as fans can purchase up to five hot dogs at a time for just 25 cents apiece. Tuesday, the final day of the homestand, is another Osos Polares night.

Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

