Mets Offense Quieted in 2-0 Loss to Stripers
June 22, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Lawrenceville, GA - The Syracuse Mets had opportunities to score but never capitalized in a 2-0 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday night at Coolray Field. The Mets left nine runners on base in the game and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
Gwinnett (40-33) scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out, Andrés Blanco pulled a ball down the right-field line and over the right-field wall for a home run that gave Gwinnett a 1-0 lead.
Syracuse (36-38) starting pitcher Ervin Santana allowed just that one run in six innings on the mound. The 36-year-old allowed five hits and no walks while striking out four batters. Santana was efficient, needing just 63 pitches to get through six innings.
Stripers starter Bryse Wilson was equally as impressive, throwing six scoreless frames with seven strikeouts in the game. Wilson walked two batters and gave up five hits.
Gwinnett scored again in the eighth. With Blanco at second base and Travis Demeritte at first, Rafael Ortega doubled, scoring Blanco to extend the Gwinnett lead to 2-0.
The Mets and Stripers finish their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.
