Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (22-18) vs. Memphis Redbirds (16-25)

June 20, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #41 / Home #18: Indianapolis Indians (22-18) vs. Memphis Redbirds (16-25)

PROBABLES: RHP Steven Wright (3-2, 4.05) vs. LHP Zack Thompson (0-5, 9.55)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV/ MyINDYTV 23

LAST NIGHT: Facing two separate one-run deficits at the hands of Memphis, the Indians bats came alive to clinch the series victory with an 11-5 dominating win over the Redbirds last night. Kramer Robertson homered in the first inning to put Memphis on top, but thanks to a pair of home runs in the fourth by Will Craig and Christian Bethancourt, took a 3-1 lead. A three-run home run by Justin Williams off James Marvel in the fifth gave Memphis another lead, but one that didn't last long. With no outs and the bases loaded, Hunter Owen hit his fourth home run of the season to score the winning Indianapolis run. Memphis scored one additional run in the seventh, but Indianapolis offset it with two more runs on an RBI double by Jason Delay and RBI groundout by Bethancourt.

HUNTER'S BIG HOME RUN: Indiana native Hunter Owen launched his fourth career grand slam with no outs in the sixth inning to give the Indians the lead they needed to beat Memphis last night. With the bases loaded following a Christian Bethancourt single, Bligh Madris double and walk to T.J. Rivera, Owen sent the first pitch he saw into the lawn in the left-field corner. The Indians entered the inning trailing Memphis, 4-3, and emerged from the six-run frame with a 9-4 lead. Owen's last grand slam was on April 5, 2019 at Double-A Akron, the second game of the season, when he also tied a career high with five RBI.

BRAND NEW SEASON HIGHS: With 11 runs scored on 14 hits last night vs. Memphis, the Indians recorded new single-game season highs in both categories. The team's previous highs in each category also came at Victory Field, when it put up 10 runs on 13 hits in the opening game of a doubleheader on June 4 vs. Columbus. Indy also hit a season-high eight extra-base hits and 11 RBI. The six runs scored on six hits in the sixth inning set the single-game season high for most hits and runs recorded in a single inning.

CRAIG IN THE CLEANUP: Will Craig went 2-for-4 with his first home run since returning to the Indians lineup on June 10. The performance was his fifth multi-hit and second three-RBI game in the same time span, aiding to his .371 average (13-for-35) with eight RBI for the month. Craig's first home run of the season came on May 11 vs. Toledo and began a stretch of three home runs hit in two games by the Indians first baseman. In 16 games with Indianapolis, the everyday cleanup hitter is batting .311 (19-for-61) with 10 extra-base hits, 15 RBI and 11 runs scored.

TODAY: The Indians will look to improve their home record to 14-4 with a victory in the series finale vs. Memphis today at Victory Field. The Indians clinched the series win last night in an 11-5 offensive home run battle and could improve to their second 5-1 home series victory with another win today. It will be a rematch of Game 1 starters, with RHP Steven Wright facing off again vs. LHP Zack Thompson. In the series opener, Wright earned the win while Thompson surrendered four runs on five hits and five walks in 3.2 innings for the loss.

DAD'S DAY: Dating back to the 1997 season, the Indians are 13-9 on Father's Day with a 5-3 record at Victory Field. In 2019, their first home Father's Day game since the 2014 season, the Indians split a doubleheader with Pawtucket. The Indians have won eight of their last 11 games on the holiday dating back to 2010. Of holiday records in the Victory Field era, Mother's Day (12-8) and Father's Day are the only two holidays where the team has posted a winning record.

WRIGHT IS MORE THAN ALRIGHT: Steven Wright will battle for his team-leading fourth win of the season in his second outing vs. Memphis this week. On Tuesday in the series opener, Wright silenced the Redbirds offense, surrendering just one run on two hits through five innings. He also struck out a season-high six batters, his highest single-game strikeout count since June 5, 2018 with Boston when he shut out Detroit through seven innings. With Indy this season, Wright is 3-2 with a 4.05 ERA (12er/26.2ip) and 24 strikeouts in seven games (five starts).

KELLER'S K'S: Mitch Keller made his first Triple-A appearance this season on Wednesday out of the Indians' bullpen. He threw eight pitches, all for strikes, to induce a ground ball and two strikeouts in the frame. It was just the second relief appearance of his career and first since July 11, 2014 with GCL Pirates when he tossed 3.0 one-hit innings vs. GCL Phillies. Keller began the season with Pittsburgh and went 3-7 with a 7.04 ERA (37er/47.1ip) and 51 strikeouts in 12 starts.

SOUTHPAW SUCCESS RATES: Today ends a stretch of three consecutive games in which the Indians face left-handed starting pitchers, and they enter the game at 5-5 vs. lefty starters in 2021. Against southpaws this season, Indianapolis as a team is hitting .227 (92-for-405) with 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 48 RBI and 118 strikeouts.

Triple-A East League Stories from June 20, 2021

