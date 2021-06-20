Knights Postponed on Sunday Due to Inclement Weather

June 20, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Sunday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp originally scheduled for 2:05 p.m. from Truist Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. A makeup date will be announced at a later time.

TICKET EXCHANGE Tickets from Sunday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any 2021 Charlotte Knights regular season home game, based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged by phone at 704-274-8282 or in person at the Knights Ticket Office located at Truist Field. The Ticket Office will remain open until 2:00 p.m. today (June 20).

TICKET OFFICE HOURS Additional hours of operation for the Ticket Office, which is located at Truist Field, are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.