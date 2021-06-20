Knights Postponed on Sunday Due to Inclement Weather
June 20, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Sunday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp originally scheduled for 2:05 p.m. from Truist Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. A makeup date will be announced at a later time.
TICKET EXCHANGE Tickets from Sunday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any 2021 Charlotte Knights regular season home game, based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged by phone at 704-274-8282 or in person at the Knights Ticket Office located at Truist Field. The Ticket Office will remain open until 2:00 p.m. today (June 20).
TICKET OFFICE HOURS Additional hours of operation for the Ticket Office, which is located at Truist Field, are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from June 20, 2021
- June 20 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Five Year MLB Veteran Kyle Barraclough Added to Saints Roster - St. Paul Saints
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (22-18) vs. Memphis Redbirds (16-25) - Indianapolis Indians
- Jumbo Shrimp, Knights Postponed Sunday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Postponed on Sunday Due to Inclement Weather - Charlotte Knights
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 20, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 20, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.