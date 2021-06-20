Walk-Off Homer Lifts Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to 4-3 Win and Series Sweep over Syracuse on Sunday Afternoon

Moosic, PA - Hoy Park's walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders a 4-3 win over the Syracuse Mets on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field as the Mets dropped their 12th straight game.

Syracuse (11-30) got off to a hot start in the top of the first inning. Brandon Nimmo, who is back with Syracuse on an MLB rehab assignment, led off the frame with a single. After Wilfredo Tovar struck out, Michael Conforto, also on a rehab assignment, slashed a double into right field advancing Nimmo to third base. Next, Travis Blankenhorn delivered with a two-run single to score Nimmo and Conforto and give the Mets a 2-0 lead. Those were Blankenhorn's 11th and 12th RBIs in just five games with Syracuse this season. Cheslor Cuthbert followed and hit a double to left field, moving Blankenhorn to third. Khalil Lee then struck out, but Orlando Calixte stepped in with two runners on and two outs. Calixte ripped an RBI single to center field to score Blankenhorn and increase the Mets lead to 3-0, but Cuthbert was called out because he ran out of the baseline while trying to score at home.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (28-11) struggled at first against Syracuse starter Jesús Reyes but were finally able to get to the right-hander in the bottom of the sixth inning. Reyes had a phenomenal start to the game, delivering five scoreless innings. However, in the sixth, the 28-year-old allowed a leadoff single to Ryan LaMarre and then a two-run home run to Socrates Brito which made it 3-2 with the Mets still in front. Reyes stayed in but walked Derek Dietrich. After Trey Amburgey lined out for the first out, Rob Brantly drew a walk. That was all for Reyes, as he was pulled for Tom Windle. The first batter that Windle faced was Armando Alvarez, who lined out to left for the second out. Windle then walked Brandon Wagner to load the bases and then issued another walk to Greg Allen which scored Dietrich and tied the game, 3-3.

In the bottom of the ninth with the score still 3-3, Park hit a walk-off solo home run over the right-field wall off Mets reliever Trey Cobb to win it for the RailRiders, 4-3.

Syracuse returns home to NBT Bank Stadium this week for a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons. The action begins with the series opener on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. in Syracuse.

