Jumbo Shrimp, Knights Postponed Sunday

June 20, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Sunday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. A makeup date will be announced at a later time.

After an off day on Monday, the Jumbo Shrimp return home on Tuesday to host the Durham Bulls in a six-game set at 121 Financial Ballpark.

First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m. and gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are two-for-one at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. It's also National Onion Ring Day, and the Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate with specials throughout the ballpark.

The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 as well as online on the ESPN 690 Facebook page and on MiLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.