June 20 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul

IOWA CUBS (14-25) @ ST. PAUL SAINTS (19-22)

Sunday - 2:05 PM - CHS Field - Saint Paul, MN

RHP Joe Biagini (1-2, 4.50) vs. RHP Griffin Jax (3-1, 3.33)

TODAY'S GAME: Iowa and St. Paul are set to match up in the series finale of the six-game series at CHS Field today. Iowa will send Joe Biagini to the mound looking for their first series win since nearly a month ago, on May 19-23. Biagini is 1-2 on the year with a 4.50 ERA and is set to make his fourth start against the Saints this season. His one win came against St. Paul the first time he faced them this year, on May 11 and he has received a no-decision in each of his other two starts. This will be his second start of the series, as he was also the starter for the first game of the series on Tuesday, June 15. Opposite of Biagini will be right-hander Griffin Jax, set to make his first start with St. Paul since May 28, against Iowa. Jax spent the last week with the Minnesota Twins, making three appearances out of the bullpen. With the Twins, he owned an 8.64 ERA over 8.1 innings pitched. He will see Iowa for the third time this season and has allowed just one earned run over 11 innings of work against the I-Cubs.

FIND A WAY: Iowa will be facing righty Griffin Jax for the third time this season and have yet to have much success. The I-Cubs are 0-2 against Jax, registering just one run on six hits over 11.0 innings off him. They have been able to take some free passes, walking five times against the righty, but have also struck out 14 times. If Iowa wants to win the series, they will either have to figure out how to get some production against Jax, or make him work to get him out of the game.

NOT THEIR DAY: Iowa fell 8-1 last night to St. Paul, bringing the series lead to just one game at 3-2. In the 8-1 loss, the I-Cubs got out-hit 13-5 and didn't record an extra-base hit while the Saints hit a double and two home runs. The loss gave Iowa their sixth loss on Saturday, making them 0-6 in Saturday games, 0-3 at both Principal Park and on the road. It is the only day of the week that the I-Cubs haven't registered at least one win.

WALK THIS WAY: Iowa took a season-high 10 walks in last night's game, breaking their previous season high of nine walks set just four days before in the series opener on Tuesday against St. Paul. Three I-Cubs' batters took a single walk while Michael Hermosillo and Trayce Thompson took two and Abiatal Avelino took three free passes. For Avelino, he tied his career high with his three walks, recorded just one other time back on April 4, 2014 as a member of the Charleston RiverDogs, Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Despite only getting 5 hits, Iowa still left 13 men on base because of their 10 walks.

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN: Ben Leeper kept his hitless innings streak going last night, with another shutout inning against St. Paul. Leeper joined Iowa's roster on June 8 and has made five appearances for the I-Cubs since then. In those five appearances, he has totaled 6.2 innings, allowing just one earned run. The reliever has yet to give up a hit, but has hit one batter and walked three, while striking out 11. Leeper came from Double-A Tennessee, where he had a 1-2 record with a 1.26 ERA in 10 games. He threw 14.1 innings with the Smokies, allowing nine five runs, just two earned, on nine hits. He walked four, hit one and struck out 22 before getting the promotion to Iowa. Leeper was signed to a minor league contract on July 21, 2020, after playing college baseball at Oklahoma State University. He had another solid outing last night, throwing one inning and walking one batter, while striking out two. With the performance, Leeper lowered his ERA with the I-Cubs to 1.35.

OPPOSITE ENDS: Kohl Stewart and Charlie Barnes faced-off in last night's start, and their seasons against these two teams have gone in complete opposite directions. For Stewart, it was his third start against the Saints and he took his third loss of the season while facing St. Paul. Last night was a tough loss for the righty, as he only threw five pitches and did not record an out before leaving the game with the trainer and still suffered the loss. He is now 1-3 on the year with a 4.09 ERA and all three of his losses have come at the hands of the Saints. Barnes on the other hand, moved to 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA on the season with the victory last night. Just like all three of Stewart's losses have come at the hand of the St. Paul Saints lineup, all three of Barnes' victories have come against the I-Cubs. Last night was his best outing yet against Iowa, allowing just four base runners, all via the free pass. Barnes didn't allow a single hit or run through his five innings of work, while striking out seven. He lowered his ERA on the season to 3.15, while lowering it to 1.13 against Iowa.

AGAINST ST. PAUL: With the 8-1 loss in last night's game, Iowa now leads the series 3-2 against St. Paul. The I-Cubs have a chance to take the series with a win today while the Saints are looking for the series split. Iowa is now 6-5 when playing the Saints at CHS Field and hold an overall record of 6-11 against St. Paul this season.

NICE TO BE BACK: Trent Giambrone was activated from the Temporary Inactive List on June 14 and joined Iowa's roster that same day. The utility-man has played in three games so far for Iowa since joining the team, playing at DH, second base and shortstop. Giambrone went 1-for-5 in last night's games with a single. With the single, he has now registered a hit in all three games he has played with Iowa this season, batting .273 (3-for-11) with two walks and four strikeouts. Giambrone was a key part of the 2019 Iowa Cubs' success, playing in 126 of the 140 games for the Pacific Coast League American Northern Division champions. He brought a lot to the table for that team, ranking first among Chicago Cubs' farm hands with 50 extra-base hits. He hit 23 home runs, 27 doubles, had 66 RBI, 200 total bases, 66 runs and stole 17 bases. Defensively he was primarily an infielder, but played every position for Iowa besides center field, pitcher and catcher.

SHORT HOPS: With a win today, Iowa could win their first series since taking three of five against Omaha May 19-23...after last night's loss, Iowa fell to 3-8 on the year when facing left-handed starters as opposed to 11-17 when facing a righty.

