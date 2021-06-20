Keston Hiura Hits Two Home Runs in Sounds Win
June 20, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Keston Hiura launched two home runs to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 6-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. The Sounds won two of the five games in the series.
Nashville took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI-single from Zach Green and a sacrifice fly from Jamie Westbrook. Mitch Longo led off the second inning with a solo home run to give the Sounds a 3-0 advantage.
The Sounds continued to pour on in the fifth as Hiura launched a two-run homer to put Nashville up 5-0.
The Stripers threatened in the seventh inning but could only manage to get one run on a single from Ryan Goins to cut Nashville's lead to 5-1.
Hiura gave Nashville an insurance run with his second home run of the day in the ninth to make it 6-1, Sounds.
The Stripers came back to score one run in the ninth on a fielder's choice for the 6-2 finish.
Josh Lindblom picked up his second win after he worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out four.
Game one of the six-game series against Charlotte is scheduled for Tuesday night in Nashville. Right-hander Reynaldo López (0-4, 8.31) starts for Charlotte, the starting pitcher for Nashville is to be determined. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
The Sounds lost their first series of the season (3 wins, 3 ties).
Keston Hiura had his first multi-homer game of the season and sixth of his career (last - 8/7/19 at PIT)...has reached base safely in 19 straight games...batting .412 (28-for-68) with 14 runs, 8 doubles, 5 home runs, 14 RBI and 13 walks during that span...had his fourth 3-hit game of the year (last - 5/20 vs. GWN).
Nashville improved to 20-4 when scoring first.
Mitch Longo hit his first Triple-A home run.
Zach Green hit .348 (8-for-23) with 3 runs, 2 doubles, a home run and 5 RBI during the series.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
