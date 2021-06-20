Duran 3-run home run sends IronPigs home

(Worcester, MA) - Jarren Duran hit a walk-off three-run home run against Bryan Mitchell (3-1) in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Worcester Red Sox (28-14) a 5-2 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-23). The IronPigs have lost four straight games and won just one game in the six-game series against the WooSox.

The IronPigs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning against WooSox starting pitcher Marcus Walden as Darick Hall hit an RBI single to score Scott Kingery. Josh Ockimey tied the game for Worcester in the bottom of the third inning as he hit his seventh homerun of the season against Adonis Medina.

Ryan Cordell gave Lehigh Valley a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning when he hit his ninth home run of the season against Matt Hall. Cordell has homered in three straight games. Worcester tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Jack Lopez hit an RBI double to score Chad De La Guerra.

Medina left the game after 5 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs off five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Enyel De Los Santos continued his dominance this season as he struck out four batters in 1 1/3 innings in relief of Medina. De Los Santos now has 22 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched this season.

J.D. Hammer and Neftali Feliz each pitched a scoreless inning in relief, striking out two batters each.

Caleb Simpson (1-0) earned his first win of the season for Worcester as he pitched a scoreless top of the 10th inning against the IronPigs. Lehigh Valley returns home to Coca-Cola Park to begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

