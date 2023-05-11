Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (16-18) at St. Paul Saints (19-14)

LOCATION: CHS Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:37 PM ET

GAME #35 / ROAD #21: Indianapolis Indians (16-18) at St. Paul Saints (19-14)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Alldred (2-0, 5.40) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (0-3, 6.35)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Ryan Vilade capped a three-run sixth inning with a two-run single through a drawn-in infield, and Quinn Priester tossed his second quality start to lift the Indianapolis Indians to a 4-2 win over the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday night at CHS Field. Trailing 2-0 through the first five innings, Indianapolis broke through in the sixth against Saints starter José De León. With one away, Chavez Young and Nick Gonzales collected singles ahead of a run-scoring double into the right field corner by Endy Rodríguez. Two pitches later, Vilade knocked an off-speed pitch up the middle to give the Indians a 3-2 advantage. Priester finished his night with a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth, he yielded two earned runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Three Indians relievers silenced the Saints down the stretch. Angel Perdomo pitched a scoreless seventh. Cody Bolton pitched around a two-out walk in the eighth, and Colin Selby struck out the side in the ninth to strand a one-out walk and earn his second save of the season

QUALITY QUINN: Quinn Priester tossed his second consecutive quality start on Wednesday night at St. Paul. He allowed two earned runs on six hits with four punchouts in 6.0 innings of work. In his first two starts in May, he is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA (2er/12.0ip), two walks, eight strikeouts, 0.83 WHIP and .190 batting-average against. As the former 18th overall selection by Pittsburgh in 2019, he is currently rated Pittsburgh's top pitching prospect by MLB Pipeline. Priester finished last season with a 3.29 ERA (33er/90.1ip) overall between Double-A Altoona and a short stint with Indy en route to being honored as the Young Bucs Bob Friend Pitcher of the Year, given to the top-performing minor league pitcher in Pittsburgh's organization.

CAME TO PLAY IN MAY: Nick Gonzales is off to a hot start to May, hitting .368 (7-for-19) with three runs, two doubles and a walk in four games. The 23-year-old is now hitting .275 (25-for-91) this season with two home runs, five doubles, two triples and 10 RBI. Pittsburgh selected him seventh overall in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of New Mexico (Las Cruces) State. He is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 5 rated prospect by MLB Pipeline.

WINNING ON THE ROAD: The Indians are 12-8 on the road so far this season, which is quite the improvement from their 4-10 record at Victory Field. The team's 12 road wins is the most in the International League. Pitching has been significantly better on the road compared to at home. In 14 games at home, the Indians have allowed 85 runs on 145 hits and .283 average-against compared to 88 runs allowed, 144 hits and .229 average-against in 20 road games. Both of the Indians five-game winning streaks this season came on the road.

YOUNG MAKES PLAYS: Chavez Young has found his groove against Saints pitching early with back-to-back multi-hit nights at CHS Field. He had another 2-for-3 night at the plate on Tuesday with a run scored and walk drawn. He is now 4-for-6 with a run scored, a triple, three RBI, two walks and a stolen base in two games. He is now working on a four-game hitting streak in which he's reached base in eight of his 16 plate appearances. Along with his hot start at the plate this week, he threw out a Saints runner at the plate to save a run in the first inning of Tuesday night's contest. His stolen base on Tuesday was his ninth of the season, which leads the team, no one else has more than four stolen bases.

SHACKELFORD GETS ON: Aaron Shackelford extended his on-base streak to 12 games with an RBI-single in the eighth on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old has a .436 on-base percentage this season and has reached base safely in 24 of 26 games this season. Last week (5/2-7), he lead the International League in batting average (.533), on-base percentage (.667), slugging-percentage (1.200) and OPS (1.867). Since April 18, he is hitting .388 (19-for-49) with nine runs, four doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven RBI, 1O walks, .500 OBP, .694 SLG and 1.194 OPS. He is currently tied with Vinny Capra for the most walks on the team with 18. The left-handed slugger is well on pace to surpass his career-high 40 walks from 2022.

SELBY SILENCES: Colin Selby slammed the door on any chances of a Saints comeback in the ninth inning of Wednesday night. He struck out the side while working around a one-out walk, earning his second save of the season. Since April 12, he has a 1.74 ERA (2er/10.1ip) in nine relief appearances, keeping the opponent scoreless in eight of nine appearances.

ANGEL IMPRESSES: Angel Perdomo continued to impress with another scoreless frame on Wednesday night. After allowing three runs without recording an out on April 14 vs. St. Paul, he has strung together some strong outings. In his last eight relief appearances, he owns a 0.93 ERA (1er/9.2ip) with six hits allowed, five walks, 13 strikeouts and 1.14 WHIP. Perdomo was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Feb. 9, 2023. He is tied for the third-most games in the International League and has the most relief appearances by an Indians reliever this season (14).

TONIGHT: The Indians and Saints will matchup for the third game of their six-game set tonight at 7:37 PM ET at CHS Field. The Indians are 6-2 so far during their two-week road trip, taking five of six at Toledo and splitting the first two games at St. Paul. The Saints took four of six games in their first meeting at Victory Field from April 11-16. Tonight, southpaw Cam Alldred (2-0, 5.40) will open for Indianapolis against St. Paul's right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (0-3, 6.35). Woods Richardson's first start against Indy came on April 15, he surrendered five earned runs on 10 hits in 3.1 innings.

THIS DATE IN 1993: Trailing 8-0 in the middle of the sixth, the Indians scored nine unanswered runs in their final four at-bats of the game to stun Nashville at Bush Stadium, 9-8. Designated hitter Steve Carter led the charge with a home run and three RBI. Indy plated three runs in the sixth, one in the seventh, four in the eighth and one to walk it off in the ninth.

