Rochester Plates Game Notes - May 11 vs. Worcester

Worcester Red Sox (18-17) vs. Rochester Plates (12-21)

Thursday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Brandon Walter (0-2, 5.16) vs. RHP Paolo Espino (1-1, 0.82)

WEDNESDAY WOES: The Rochester Plates dropped the second game of the homestand by a score of 6-2, against Worcester Wednesday night despite out-hitting the Woo

Sox 10-8...3B CARTER KIEBOOM launched his first home run since 2021, while C KEVIN PLAWECKI and 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN logged multi-hit performances...RHP WILY PERALTA started the game for Rochester and worked six innings, allowing just one earned on two hits while striking out ten, the seventh time in his career he's logged double-digit strikeouts...RHP PAOLO ESPINO will make his fourth start of the season Thursday night, as the Plates look to take a 2-1 series lead.

BIG CITY KEEPS STREAKIN': DH MATT ADAMS extended his team-long hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the bottom of the first last night, turning in a 1-for-4 day at the plate...the lefty has hit .286 (10-for-35) with two home runs, five doubles, and four RBI since the beginning of his streak (4/26)...

âAdams' streak is the second-longest active hitting streak in the International League.

BUSINESS IS KIE-BOOMIN': 3B CARTER KIEBOOM went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in the loss...this was the righty's first homer this season, his last launching on 8/31/21 with Washington...Kieboom has hit .444 (4-for-9) with a home run, double, and an RBI since being optioned by Washington on 5/8.

âHe has now hit .356 (21-for-59) against Worcester in his career, spanning across the 2021 and 2023 seasons, including five homers, four doubles, and 16 RBI in 14 games played.

WILD, WILD, WILY: RHP WILY PERALTA recorded the Plates' third quality start of the season (Abbott, Adon), working 6.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing just two hits while striking out 10...this was Peralta's first game with double-digit strikeouts since 8/30/16 with Milwaukee, and the seventh of his professional career...

âPeralta's last quality start came on 9/19/21 with Detroit vs. Tampa Bay.

CAN'T SLIP THE LEFT HOOK: The Plates are now 0-10 when their opponents start a left-handed pitcher...in '22, Rochester posted a 19-28 record when their foe started a southpaw, including an 8-2 start...

âThe Plates have hit .276 (78-for-283) against lefties this year, recording seven of their 29 homers off left-handed pitching...in '22, the Wings hit .261 (355-for- 1358), with 39 of their 133 homers against left-handers.

âTheir 78 hits against southpaws are tied for ninth-most among International League teams, 22 off league-leader Charlotte (100).

ALEXA, PLAY 'MARVIN'S ROOM': Worcester plated four runs in the eighth to earn the win Wednesday night, tying the series at a game apiece...the Plates dropped to 11-3 when leading after seven innings of play, and 11-3 when out-hitting their opponents...

ââRochester's offense has now recorded double-digit hits in 11 games this season.

PLATES>WINGS: Rochester will play as the Plates for the third time this season Thursday night, going 1-1 in their first two contests as the fan-favorite dish...a season ago, the team posted a 9-3 record as the Plates, the most wins in a season as the regional delicacy since the tradition began in 2017.

NO NEW FRIENDS: Bill Wanless' Worcester Red Sox travel to Rochester with three former Wings on their squad...UTL DANIEL PALKA has played in 244 games with Rochester in his career, spanning across three seasons as recently as 2021...UTL NIKO GOODRUM played in 127 games with Rochester in 2017 and C CALEB HAMILTON appeared in 11 games during the 2019 season.

