RailRiders Fall to Storm Chasers 4-3
May 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped to the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-3 in eleven innings. SWB was able to tie things up with two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but Omaha added one in extras for the win.
The RailRiders got on the board with the first two batters they sent to the plate. Estevan Florial singled to reach and Kole Calhoun doubled him home for a 1-0 lead.
Omaha tied it up on a hit and an error in the third. Tucker Bradley doubled and Major League rehabber Drew Waters batted him in.
The Storm Chasers tacked one on in the seventh. Angelo Castellano singled home Dairon Blanco for a 2-1 advantage.
The visitors added one more thanks to a leadoff homer from CJ Alexander in the ninth.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre brought the bats out for the bottom of the ninth. Elijah Dunham was hit by a pitch and Franchy Cordero singled to reach. Ben Rortvedt and Billy McKinney each recorded a base knock and an RBI in consecutive at-bats to tie the game at three apiece.
The contest moved to extras, but neither team could push across a run in the 10th.
In the top of the 11th, Omaha began with Samad Taylor as their pace-of-play runner. A pair of wild pitches sent Taylor home for the winning run.
Sean Boyle got the start going 5.1 innings allowing just one unearned run. He walked one and struck out three. Michael Gomez finished the sixth, but let up a run in the seventh. Colten Brewer tossed an inning and two thirds giving up just a solo homer. DJ Snelten (L, 0-2) recorded a strikeout to end the ninth. He took on the next two frames quickly, but allowed just one unearned run on a pair of wild pitches.
Jonathan Heasley got the start for Omaha. He threw five innings, allowing one run on three hits. Heasley struck out six. Evan Sisk pitched 1.1 frames scoreless. Brooks Kriske tossed an inning and a third clean. Nick Wittgren let up two runs in the bottom of the ninth to send it to extras. Andres Nunez (W, 2-1) threw the two extra innings without allowing a run.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Record: 16-20
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 11, 2023
- Mamajuana Rally Falls Just Short as Redbirds Hold On - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hot Hitting Gomez Leads Redbirds Past IronPigs - Memphis Redbirds
- Irvin Stellar as Home Runs Lift Tides to Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Pitching Dominates in Sounds' Win - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Fall to Storm Chasers 4-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Charlotte Outslugs Durham 9-7 - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Baffled by Nashville Bullpen in 4-2 Loss (5.11.23) - Gwinnett Stripers
- Plates' Bats Wow Woo Sox, 12-7 - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Falls to Norfolk 3-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Horwitz Key in Bisons' Late Game Comeback Against Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Collapses Late as Buffalo Wins, 6-5, with Furious Ninth-Inning Rally - Syracuse Mets
- SWB Game Notes - May 11, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- I-Cubs Earn Series Split - Iowa Cubs
- Mud Hens Fall to Iowa Despite Early Offense - Toledo Mud Hens
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (16-18) at St. Paul Saints (19-14) - Indianapolis Indians
- Bulls Announce Wool E. Bull's Reading Program Presented by Amica Insurance - Durham Bulls
- Polar Park Prevails in Ballpark Digest's "Best of the Ballparks" Fan Vote - Worcester Red Sox
- Minor League Baseball and the American Cancer Society Launch 2023 Campaign - IL
- Rochester Plates Game Notes - May 11 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- May 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Seven RailRiders Games Hit Television on WQMY - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Fall to Storm Chasers 4-3
- SWB Game Notes - May 11, 2023
- Seven RailRiders Games Hit Television on WQMY
- RailRiders Walk off Omaha
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 10, 2023