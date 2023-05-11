RailRiders Fall to Storm Chasers 4-3

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped to the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-3 in eleven innings. SWB was able to tie things up with two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but Omaha added one in extras for the win.

The RailRiders got on the board with the first two batters they sent to the plate. Estevan Florial singled to reach and Kole Calhoun doubled him home for a 1-0 lead.

Omaha tied it up on a hit and an error in the third. Tucker Bradley doubled and Major League rehabber Drew Waters batted him in.

The Storm Chasers tacked one on in the seventh. Angelo Castellano singled home Dairon Blanco for a 2-1 advantage.

The visitors added one more thanks to a leadoff homer from CJ Alexander in the ninth.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre brought the bats out for the bottom of the ninth. Elijah Dunham was hit by a pitch and Franchy Cordero singled to reach. Ben Rortvedt and Billy McKinney each recorded a base knock and an RBI in consecutive at-bats to tie the game at three apiece.

The contest moved to extras, but neither team could push across a run in the 10th.

In the top of the 11th, Omaha began with Samad Taylor as their pace-of-play runner. A pair of wild pitches sent Taylor home for the winning run.

Sean Boyle got the start going 5.1 innings allowing just one unearned run. He walked one and struck out three. Michael Gomez finished the sixth, but let up a run in the seventh. Colten Brewer tossed an inning and two thirds giving up just a solo homer. DJ Snelten (L, 0-2) recorded a strikeout to end the ninth. He took on the next two frames quickly, but allowed just one unearned run on a pair of wild pitches.

Jonathan Heasley got the start for Omaha. He threw five innings, allowing one run on three hits. Heasley struck out six. Evan Sisk pitched 1.1 frames scoreless. Brooks Kriske tossed an inning and a third clean. Nick Wittgren let up two runs in the bottom of the ninth to send it to extras. Andres Nunez (W, 2-1) threw the two extra innings without allowing a run.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Record: 16-20

