Seven RailRiders Games Hit Television on WQMY

May 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are partnering with MyTV WQMY once again to broadcast seven games in 2023 on local television in NEPA. The RailRiders are thrilled to continue their partnership with MyTV WQMY and return to the airwaves this Saturday.

In addition to rivals like Buffalo, Lehigh Valley, Rochester and Worcester, games against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals affiliate) and Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) will be televised. Omaha has not played in Moosic since the 1990 season, while Norfolk returns to PNC Field for the second straight season and currently boasts one of the top teams in Triple-A.

Adam Marco, the "Voice of the RailRiders," will call the action alongside DJ Eberle. Airtime is slated for five minutes prior to first pitch.

RailRiders 2023 MyTV WQMY Broadcast Schedule

Saturday, 5/13 vs Omaha- 4:05 first pitch

Thursday, 6/08 vs Norfolk- 6:35 first pitch

Tuesday, 6/20 vs Buffalo- 6:35 first pitch

Thursday, 7/06 vs Lehigh Valley- 6:35 first pitch

Thursday, 7/20 vs Worcester- 6:35 first pitch

Thursday, 8/03 vs Rochester- 6:35 first pitch

Thursday, 8/24 vs Lehigh Valley- 6:35 first pitch

For more information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

