Hot Hitting Gomez Leads Redbirds Past IronPigs
May 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs with an 8-6 victory on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Left fielder Moises Gomez continued his blazing stretch with a 3-for-5 effort in Thursday night's win. The slugger clubbed his fifth home run of the season, a grand slam in the Redbirds six-run fifth inning. The blast is the right-handed hitter's fourth in his last five games.
Catcher Ivan Herrera was not retired at the plate, going a perfect 1-for-1 with an RBI double, a run scored and four walks. The four walks tie a career high for Herrera, the second time he has reached the mark in his career and first time since June 8, 2021 with Springfield.
On the mound, Zack Thompson made his second start with Memphis. The left-handed pitcher reached 51 pitches in his 3.0 innings of work. He allowed two runs on one hit, walked four, struck out five and allowed a home run. Kodi Whitley (1-1) earned the win with a scoreless inning in relief and Jake Walsh (S, 1) was scoreless in the final 1.1 innings to record the save.
The Redbirds (22-14) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 15 to begin a 12-game homestand.
