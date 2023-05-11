Pitching Dominates in Sounds' Win

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (19-16) dismantled the Gwinnett offense, shutting down the Stripers (13-22) over the final eight innings in a 4-2 victory at First Horizon Park on Thursday night. In what was scheduled as a bullpen game, five pitchers combined to fan a season-high 19 hitters.

After Gwinnett put a run on the board in the top of the first, the third straight game they've done so this series, the Sounds got to work, with Keston Hiura depositing a three-run homer just shy of The Band Box. That was all Nashville needed.

Gwinnett grabbed another run in the second, but that was it. Tyson Miller (W, 1-0) proceeded to shut down the Stripers offense, punching out a season-high six over three innings, including four straight between the third and fourth.

Miller was succeeded by Clayton Andrews, who tossed 2.2 scoreless frames and struck out four. Jake Cousins entered in the seventh and fanned all four hitters he faced before handing it to Trevor Megill for the ninth. Megill earned his first save of the season, finishing the game with three punchouts of his own.

Andruw Monasterio added another run in the eighth, knocking a sacrifice fly to score Monte Harrison.

Nashville fanned seven straight and retired 23 in a row to finish the contest, with the last Gwinnett baserunner coming with no out in the second inning.

Game four of the series commences tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park. Caleb Boushley (2-1, 4.94) gets the nod for Nashville, while Beau Burrows (2-0, 5.40) is scheduled to start for Gwinnett.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville pitching combined to fan 19 hitters, setting a team season high, and the most they've punched out in a nine-inning game since before the 2005 season. It's also the most in a nine-inning Triple-A game this season. The Sounds struck out 19 in a 10-inning contest on August 13, 2022, also vs. Gwinnett.

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to an International League-leading 29 games tonight. He's batting .303 (33-for-109) with nine runs, nine doubles, 14 RBI and 16 walks during the streak.

Andruw Monasterio extended each of his streaks tonight. He now has reached in 15 straight, picked up a hit in nine straight, an RBI in seven straight and a stolen base in seven straight. The latter two streaks are the longest active of their kind in the minors. Monasterio is hitting .333 (17-for-51) with .942 OPS over the span of his on-base streak.

Keston Hiura knocked his 12th home run of the season, jumping into a three-way tie for the most in the International League this season (also Luken Baker, Memphis and Matt McLain, Louisville).

Jon Singleton's on-base streak came to an end with a 0-for-4 night. He had previously reached in 27 consecutive games.

