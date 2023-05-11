I-Cubs Earn Series Split

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (21-12) took their third straight game over the Toledo Mud Hens (18-17) by a final score of 5-4, Thursday at Principal Park.

Toledo took their first lead of the series, jumping on Caleb Kilian in the first inning. The Mud Hens started the game with a double followed by back-to-back home runs to go up 3-0.

The score stayed there until the third, when Iowa tied the game with three runs of their own on a solo home run from Sergio Alcántara and a two-run shot by Jake Slaughter.

An RBI groundout in the fourth gave the Mud Hens back the lead, but that is all they would score as Iowa's bullpen combined to throw four scoreless innings. The four relievers allowed just one hit while striking out three.

Down 4-3, Iowa's offense came back again using an RBI triple from Yonathan Perlaza and an RBI single from Brennen Davis to re-take the lead. Nick Burdi recorded three pop-outs in the ninth to secure the 5-4 victory, earning his fourth save of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Brennen Davis recorded an RBI single for the second consecutive game against the Mud Hens, giving him 15 RBI this year.

Bailey Horn spun another 1.1 scoreless innings today, giving him 5.2 scoreless frames to start his Triple-A career. The south paw has allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five.

With the victory, Iowa moved to 8-1 in day games here at Principal Park this year.

Iowa and Toledo will play game four of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch set for 7:08 pm from Principal Park. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

