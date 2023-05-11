Bulls Announce Wool E. Bull's Reading Program Presented by Amica Insurance

DURHAM, NC







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls have announced Wool E. Bull's Reading Club presented by Amica Insurance, a four-week summer reading club encouraging children ages 5-12 to read at least 30 minutes a day. Participants who complete this challenge will receive a free ticket to a 2023 Durham Bulls home game. Participants can enroll in this free program: https://www.milb.com/durham/community/reading-club

"We're excited to continue our terrific Wool E. Bull's Reading Club with our great friends at Amica Insurance," added Bulls General Manager Tyler Parsons. "Reading is an incredibly valuable tool to assist with continued education, and it's something we even encourage with our own staff as we put a mini library in our front office. Our goal with this program is to get more youth involved in reading at an early age and we're proud to offer experiences at the DBAP as an incentive."

"Keeping children academically active during the summer is so important," said Nicole Bailey, Corporate Social Responsibility and Events Manager at Amica. "Aligning with our focus on equitable learning opportunities, we're proud to partner with the Durham Bulls to encourage young people to keep reading, and celebrate them with a free ticket to go out and experience the fun of a Bulls baseball game."

Once enrolled, participants will be emailed a bookmark they can print out to keep track of their reading goals. Kids age 5-12 can then bring their completed bookmark to the Durham Bulls Ticket Office to redeem a free ticket to a 2023 Durham Bulls home game, good for any Sunday through Thursday game in the months of August or September. Redemptions must be done in-person at the Durham Bulls Ticket Office.

Participants can enroll in this free program. Kids can also see what Wool E. Bull is reading throughout the summer by checking out Wool E. Bull's Reading List online.

Following their two-week road trip, the Bulls return home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 16 to start a six-game homestand with the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch of the series opener is set for 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919-956-BULL.

International League Stories from May 11, 2023

