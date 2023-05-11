Stripers Baffled by Nashville Bullpen in 4-2 Loss (5.11.23)
May 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Gwinnett Stripers (13-22) scored two runs on four hits over the first two innings on Thursday night but were held hitless over their final 22 plate appearances in a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Sounds (19-15) at First Horizon Park.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Vaughn Grissom singled and scored on a two-out single by Yolmer Sanchez. In the bottom of the first, Michael Soroka (L, 0-2) allowed a three-run opposite-field home run to Keston Hiura (12), putting Nashville up 3-1. The Stripers cut it to 3-2 in the second as Joshua Fuentes tripled and scored on a single by Charlie Culberson, but that proved to be the final baserunners of the game. The Sounds added a run against Yacksel Rios in the eighth as Monte Harrison singled, stole two bases, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Andruw Monasterio.
Key Contributors: Five Nashville pitchers - starter Alex Claudio, Tyson Smith (W, 1-0), Clayton Andrews (H, 2), Jake Cousins (H, 1), and Trevor Megill (S, 1) combined to strike out 19 batters while allowing two runs on four hits. Soroka lasted 4.0 innings with three runs on four hits, two walks, and three strikeouts for Gwinnett. Fuentes had the Stripers' only extra-base hit, going 1-for-3 with a triple and run scored. Sanchez and Culberson each went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Noteworthy: Eli White went 0-for-4, snapping his on-base streak at 14 games. Hiura now has nine career homers against the Stripers since 2021, two in this series. Nick Margevicius had his first scoreless outing for Gwinnett, throwing 3.0 one-hit frames. The game lasted just 2:00 hours, Gwinnett's shortest contest this year.
Next Game (Friday, May 12): Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. RHP Beau Burrows (2-0, 5.40 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Caleb Boushley (2-1, 4.94 ERA) for the Sounds. Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and the Bally Live app.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 23): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and the Bally Live app. It's Family Value Tuesday, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling, with hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 11, 2023
- Mamajuana Rally Falls Just Short as Redbirds Hold On - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hot Hitting Gomez Leads Redbirds Past IronPigs - Memphis Redbirds
- Irvin Stellar as Home Runs Lift Tides to Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Pitching Dominates in Sounds' Win - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Fall to Storm Chasers 4-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Charlotte Outslugs Durham 9-7 - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Baffled by Nashville Bullpen in 4-2 Loss (5.11.23) - Gwinnett Stripers
- Plates' Bats Wow Woo Sox, 12-7 - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Falls to Norfolk 3-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Horwitz Key in Bisons' Late Game Comeback Against Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Collapses Late as Buffalo Wins, 6-5, with Furious Ninth-Inning Rally - Syracuse Mets
- SWB Game Notes - May 11, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- I-Cubs Earn Series Split - Iowa Cubs
- Mud Hens Fall to Iowa Despite Early Offense - Toledo Mud Hens
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (16-18) at St. Paul Saints (19-14) - Indianapolis Indians
- Bulls Announce Wool E. Bull's Reading Program Presented by Amica Insurance - Durham Bulls
- Polar Park Prevails in Ballpark Digest's "Best of the Ballparks" Fan Vote - Worcester Red Sox
- Minor League Baseball and the American Cancer Society Launch 2023 Campaign - IL
- Rochester Plates Game Notes - May 11 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- May 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Seven RailRiders Games Hit Television on WQMY - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Baffled by Nashville Bullpen in 4-2 Loss (5.11.23)
- Stripers Ride Nine-Run Sixth to 12-5 Rout in Nashville
- Stripers Ride Nine-Run Sixth to 12-5 Rout in Nashville
- Nashville Homers Send Stripers to 11-3 Loss in Road Trip Opener
- Stripers Drop Hit-Laden Finale to Charlotte, 18-11