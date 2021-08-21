Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Richmond Flying Squirrels

ERIE SEAWOLVES (50-44, 8.5 GB SW Div, 4th) VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (47-47, 11.5 GB SW Div, 5th)

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (2-2, 4.38 ERA) VS. RHP Trenton Toplikar (2-6, 5.23 ERA)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21 / 6:05 PM / THE DIAMOND

SunDAY, AUGUST 22 AT RICHMOND, 5:05 PM - THE DIAMOND

RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-5, 4.52 ERA) vs. RHP AARON BLAIR (0-2, 3.50 ERA)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24 AT Bowie, 6:35 PM - Prince George's Stadium

TBA vs. TBA

wednESDAY, AUGUST 25 AT Bowie, 6:35 PM - Prince George's Stadium

TBA vs. TBA

The SeaWolves failed to hang on to a two-run lead in the ninth inning as they fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels by a 7-6 final on Friday night at The Diamond. Erie took the lead in the second when Josh Lester homered to center off of Squirrels starter Matt Frisbee for a 1-0 lead. Richmond tied the game against Erie starter Reese Olson in the bottom of the second. Vince Fernandez walked with one out and later scored on a Simon Whiteman single. In the top of the fifth, Lester came through again with a solo home run to left-center, his 21st overall, and third multi-homer game with Erie in just his last four games. Richmond tied the game later against Brad Bass, and the teams exchanged home runs in the sixth, including one by Chris Proctor. Erie plated three runs in the eighth, largely thanks to an error, to lead 6-4. Gerson Moreno took the ninth inning, but walked three batters and hit two more, allowing the game to be tied, and Richmond finished the night with a walk-off single by Diego Rincones.

