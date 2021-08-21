Cleveland Indians Pitcher Aaron Civale to Make Sunday Rehab Start at Canal Park

August 21, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale is scheduled to make a rehab start for the Akron RubberDucks in Sunday's 2:05 p.m. game with the Harrisburg Senators at Canal Park.

The current Indians pitching wins leader this season, Civale will pitch in Akron for the first time since he made 26 starts in the 2018-19 seasons for the RubberDucks. Cleveland's third-round pick in 2016, Civale was 5-7 with a 3.89 ERA in 21 starts (106 1/3 innings) for the 2018 RubberDucks. He began the 2019 season 4-0 with a 2.67 ERA in five Double-A starts (30 1/3 innings). His final RubberDucks start was June 2, 2019, and he made his major league debut June 22 in Cleveland against the Detroit Tigers.

In his third major league season in 2021, Civale is 10-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 15 starts. He has 76 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings with a .229 opponents' batting average. He was placed on the Injured List June 24 with a right middle finger sprain.

Tickets for Sunday's game and all remaining RubberDucks home games are available at the Canal Park box office by calling (330) 253-5153 or at www.akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, with regular season home games through Sept. 19. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.