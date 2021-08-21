Bowie Sweeps Doubleheader Against Reading

August 21, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Bowie Baysox News Release







The Bowie Baysox (56-37) swept Saturday's doubleheader at FirstEnergy Stadium over the Reading Fightin Phils (36-59), winning game one 4-1 and game two 5-2.

In game one, Kyle Stowers, Johnny Rizer, and Toby Welk all homered for the Baysox. Four of Bowie's five runs scored via home runs, with the fifth run coming off a Kyle Stowers RBI double.

On the mound, Gray Fenter threw four innings in his start, allowing just one run, a solo home run to Jhailyn Ortiz, on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Steven Klimek earned the win in relief, throwing two scoreless innings. Morgan McSweeney, making his Double-A debut, tossed a scoreless seventh, allowing just one hit with one walk.

In game two, Reading jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first, but Bowie answered with a Toby Welk RBI triple in the second. The Baysox took the lead for good in the fifth, plating three runs. Cody Roberts led off with a double, Cadyn Grenier singled, and Patrick Dorrian tripled to put the Baysox in front for good.

Kyle Brnovich threw two innings in his start, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts. In relief, David Lebron threw four scoreless innings with two walks and five strikeouts in long relief. Logan Gillaspie earned the save, shutting the door without a run in the bottom of the seventh.

The win moved Bowie into sole possession of the second playoff spot in the Double-A Northeast League with just over four series remaining in the season.

In the series finale on Sunday, Bowie will have the No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball, righty Grayson Rodriguez (5-1, 2.33 ERA) on the mound. First pitch is set for 2:15 p.m.

The Baysox 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox return home on August 24th for 12 straight games at Prince George's Stadium. For tickets, promotional event information and game times, CLICK HERE or call 301-464-4865.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.