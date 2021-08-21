Semple Shines as Somerset Ends Losing Skid

Somerset Patriots pitcher Shawn Semple

Altoona, Penn. - The Somerset Patriots (55-39) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 7-1 win over the Altoona Curve (50-44) Saturday night at People's Natural Gas Field.

Shawn Semple (W, 6-2) earned the win after tossing six shutout innings. The right-hander allowed just three hits and one walk with six strikeouts. He has now tossed 12 scoreless frames against the Curve this season and is 4-0 with a 2.12 ERA across six appearances (three starts) since returning to the Patriots from High-A Hudson Valley on July 20th.

The Patriots took an early first inning lead on a Josh Breaux RBI single. They extended the lead to 3-0 in the fourth on back-to-back solo home runs from Mickey Gasper (1) and Matt Pita (1).

Somerset's lead grew to 6-0 with three runs in the sixth on a Pita run-scoring infield single and a two-run base hit from Oswald Peraza.

Gasper added a sacrifice fly in the seventh to top off his Patriots debut. The switch-hitting catcher finished his night 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

Omar Cruz (L, 2-3) allowed six runs (five earned) across 5.0+ innings and took the loss.

The Patriots and Curve conclude their six-game series Sunday night. Right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski (4-4, 4.78 ERA) takes the mound for Somerset against Altoona righty Travis MacGregor (3-6, 6.04 ERA). First pitch at People's Natural Gas Field is set for 6:00 p.m.

