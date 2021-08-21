Curve Bats Grounded on Top Fun Night

CURVE, PA - Diego Castillo knocked two hits against his former team on Saturday night, but the Curve's fell in a 7-1 loss to Somerset in front of 5,508 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Castillo had two of Altoona's four hits on the day. The lone run for the Curve came in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly from Jack Suwinski. Mason Martin hit his 25th double of the campaign in the second inning.

Somerset scored a run in the first inning on three straight singles to open the ballgame off Curve starter Omar Cruz. The Patriots scored two more runs in the fourth on back-to-back home runs from Mickey Gasper and Matt Pita. It was the first Double-A home run for both Gasper and Pita and the third time Altoona has allowed home runs in consecutive at bats this season.

Somerset proceeded to score three times in the sixth and once in the seventh to put the game out of reach for Altoona. Pita finished the game 2-4 with two RBI. Oswald Peraza and Gasper both had a pair of RBIs as well.

Cruz lasted five innings for the Curve, allowing 10 hits and six runs, with five earned. Will Gardner allowed a run in two innings of relief and Steven Jennings tossed two shutout innings to close out the game.

Shawn Semple tossed six scoreless innings for the Patriots, allowing three hits and striking out six batters. The loss was the second of the week for Altoona, snapping a three-game winning streak.

The Curve conclude their series with the Patriots on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Travis MacGregor (3-6, 6.04) will start for Altoona, with RHP Hayden Wesneski (4-4, 4.78) slated for Somerset.

