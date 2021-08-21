Yard Goats Homer Their Way to Win

Hartford, CT - The Yard Goats blasted four home runs, and got a solid start from Ryan Feltner in a 8-5 victory against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in front of a capacity crowd of 6,850 on Friday evening at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. Casey Golden, Jose Gomez, Sean Bouchard and Willie MacIver each homered as the Yard Goats defeated the Fisher Cats for the second consecutive game and homestand finale. Feltner retired 18 of 21 batters faced in six innings with seven strikeouts to earn his fourth win. He lowered his ERA to 2.82 which is the sixth best in single season franchise history.

The Fisher Cats scored the first run of the game as Jordan Groshans led off the second inning with a home run off Hartford starter Ryan Feltner. The Yard Goats answered in the bottom of the inning as Casey Golden cranked a leadoff home run off Fisher Cats starter Reilly Hovis.

The Yard Goats blasted two homers in the third inning to take a 4-1 lead. Jose Gomez led off the inning with his second homer of the season and later in the frame Sean Bouchard belted a two-run shot, his third in the past two games. Hartford added a run in the fourth inning as Bouchard cracked an RBI single, scoring Matt McLaughlin to make it 5-1.

Meanwhile, Yard Goats starter Ryan Feltner was impressive in six innings. He retired the side in order three times and only surrendered one run on two hits, the solo homer to Groshans. The righty sat down 13 of the final 14 batters faced to earn his fourth win.

The Yard Goats made it 7-1 on Willie MacIver's two-run homer in the fifth inning, his fifth long ball of the season. Hartford took an 8-1 lead on Michael Toglia's sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, scoring Jameson Hannah. The Fisher Cats got a grand slam homer from Chris Bec in the seventh inning to make it 8-5. However, relievers Nate Griep and Will Gaddis retired the final six batters of the game.

The Yard Goats begin a six-game road trip in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania against the Senators (Washington Nationals affiliate) on Tuesday night (6:30 PM). The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com and the video stream available on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, August 31st and will host the Reading Fightin Phils. Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com.

