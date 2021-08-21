August 21, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 21, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS CAPITALIZE ON RUMBLE PONY ERRORS - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies committed three costly errors in the 5-1 Portland Sea Dogs victory last night. Portland got on the board in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI groundout by Hudson Potts. The Rumble Ponies tied the game in the top of the fourth inning with a leadoff homer by Carlos Rincon. In the fourth inning, two runs scored on a fielding error by Binghamton putting the Sea Dogs on top, 3-1. Jeisson Rosario drove home two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two-run single and Portland held on to the 5-1 victory.

LET'S PLAY TWO - The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies will play a doubleheader tonight due to Thursday's game being postponed due to inclement weather. Portland is 7-3 in doubleheader games at Hadlock Field this season and 9-5 overall.

CASAS EXTENDS HITTING STREAK TO EIGHT GAMES - Portland's firstbaseman, Triston Casas, is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak. In those eight games he is batting .333 (12-for-32) with four doubles and five RBI with one stolen base. He has struck out four times and has drawn three walks. Casas previously had a seven-game hitting streak in May.

SEA DOGS RELIEVERS ARE LOCKED IN - Two Portland relievers have been exceptionally strong for the Sea Dogs this season. LHP Rio Gomez has not allowed a run in his last 11 appearances spanning 15.2 innings with only nine hits and 15 strikeouts. RHP Joan Martinez has not allowed a run in his last six games (8.2 innings) while allow just three hits and striking out 11.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs remain in second place in the Northeast League behind the first place Akron RubberDucks. The Bowie Baysox are in third place (3.0 games back) and the Somerset Patriots are in fourth place, 4.0 games out of first place. The RubberDucks have won their last two games while the Patriots have lost three-straight games and are 3-7 in their last 10 games. The Altoona Curve are in fifth place, 7.5 games out of first place and are on a three-game winning streak.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Brayan Bello will start game one while RHP Denyi Reyes will be on the mound for game two. Bello has faced the Rumble Ponies three times. He is 0-2 with a 4.96 ERA. Bello has pitched 16.1 innings allowing nine runs on 13 hits while walking six and striking out 26. he has given up two home runs has also hit two batters. Reyes made first start since June 5th when he made his last start against the Somerset Patriots 8/15 at TD Bank Ballpark. He pitched 3.1 innings allowing five runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out seven. Reyes gave up career-high three home runs.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.