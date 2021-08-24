Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Bowie Baysox

August 24, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (50-48, 9.5 GB SW Div, 4th) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (57-37, 1.5 GB SW Div, 2nd)

LHP JOEY WENTZ (0-4, 3.89 ERA) VS. RHP Garrett Stallings (0-1, 2.25 ERA)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24 / 6:35 PM / Prince George's Stadium

GAME #97 / ROAD GAME #49 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

wednESDAY, AUGUST 25 AT Bowie, 6:35 PM - Prince George's Stadium

TBD vs. RHP Mickey Jannis (0-0, 1.50 ERA)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26 AT Bowie, 6:35 PM - Prince George's Stadium

RHP BEAU BRIESKE (1-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. LHP Zac Lowther (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27 AT Bowie, 6:35 PM - Prince George's Stadium

RHP REESE OLSON (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. RHP Gray Fenter (4-2, 6.21 ERA)

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves held a pair of early leads on Sunday against the Richmond Flying Squirrels but could not avoid their fifth straight loss, falling in the series finale 5-2. The teams exchanged runs in the fourth inning. Erie grabbed the lead in the top half when Andrew Navigato homered to left off of Squirrels starter Aaron Blair. In the bottom half, David Villar homered off of Erie starter A.J. Ladwig. Erie retook the lead in the fifth inning when Kerry Carpenter delivered an RBI single, but Richmond quickly tied it again in the bottom of the frame with a sacrifice fly. The Squirrels took the lead against Erie reliever Chavez Fernander in the seventh when Diego Rincones homered with one out for a 3-2 advantage. Adding a couple of extra runs later with a two-run homer by Heath Quinn, Richmond kept Erie back with two scoreless innings in relief from Gerson Garabito, while Patrick Routolo pitched a perfect ninth to earn his ninth save.

