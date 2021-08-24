Cannon, Hernandez Homer in Sea Dogs 7-3 Loss

Portland, Maine - Madison Stokes went 3-for-4 for Reading with three doubles and scored three times leading the Reading Fightin Phils (37-60) to a 7-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs (55-39) Tuesday night at Hadlock Field.

Last week's Northeast League Pitcher of the Week, Chris Murphy struck out a career-high 11 batters in 4.2 innings of work.

Murphy (2-1) allowed a run in the first inning but escaped further damage striking out the final three batters of the inning with the bases loaded.

Portland took a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Cameron Cannon connected for his second Double-A home run.

In the fifth inning Bryson Stott and Grenny Cumana each had RBI singles and Jhailyn Ortiz hit a two-run homer as Reading took a 5-1 lead and chased Murphy from the game.

Reading extended the lead in the seventh inning when Stokes delivered his third double of the game scoring Josh Stephen. Stokes came around to score on Cumana's second RBI single of the game.

Ronaldo Hernandez hit his team-leading 13th home run in the eighth inning.

Danny Santana in Portland on MLB rehab assignment from the Red Sox went 0-for-2 with a walk.

Ryan Brasier tossed a perfect sixth inning in his MLB rehab outing. Brasier needed just eight pitches, seven for strikes to retire the side including one strikeout.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils continue the series Wednesday night at Hadlock Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM with right-handed pitcher Frank German (3-8, 5.15) to start the Sea Dogs. While Reading will send righty Adam Leverett (0-5, 7.84) to the mound. Radio coverage on the WPEI Sea Dogs Radio Network, built by General Dynamics/ Bath Iron Works, begins at 5:45 PM. The game is also available on MiLB.TV.

