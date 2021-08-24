August 24, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SUNDAY FUNDAY, UNTIL THE RAIN CAME - The Portland Sea Dogs had staged a comeback to tie the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 3-3 in the top of the fourth inning as the skies opened and the game had to be suspended due to weather. Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning with the bases loaded and two outs, Roldani Baldwin smacked a bases clearing double to left field and the game was tied, 3-3.

MAJOR LEAGUE REHABBERS - Danny Santana and Ryan Brasier will be rehabbing with the Sea Dogs tonight. Santana was signed as a minor league free agent by the Boston Red Sox on 3/7/2021, entering his 14th professional season. Prior to the Red Sox, he was a member of the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers. In 2021, Santana is batting .171 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Red Sox in 33 games. Brasier has been in the Red Sox organization since 2018, also in his 14th professional season. He had Tommy John surgery on 6/10/14 and went nearly five years between Major League pitching appearances, from 9/27/2013 with the Los Angeles Angels to 7/9/2018 with Boston.

SOUTH-PAW CHRIS MURPHY NAMED PITCHER OF THE WEEK - Murphy made one start for the Sea Dogs this week allowing just one hit over seven shutout innings in

an 11-0 Sea Dogs victory over Binghamton. He allowed a single to Jake Magnum and walked Brett Baty with one out in the first inning, then retired the next 20 batters. He struck out seven tossing 89 pitches, 56 for strikes. The 23-year-old improved to 2-0 and lowered his ERA to 2.12 It was just the third Double-A start for Murphy, who was called up from High-A Greenville on July 31st. Murphy was drafted by the Red Sox in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.

SEA DOGS RELIEVERS ARE LOCKED IN - Two Portland relievers have been exceptionally strong for the Sea Dogs this season. LHP Rio Gomez has not allowed a run in his last 11 appearances spanning 15.2 innings with only nine hits and 15 strikeouts. RHP Joan Martinez has not allowed a run in his last six games (8.2 innings) while allow just three hits and striking out 11.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Portland Sea Dogs are currently tied for third place in the Double-A Northeast League. The Akron RubberDucks remain in the top spot, while the Bowie Baysox have moved into second place, 1.5 games behind Akron. The Sea Dogs are tied with the Somerset Patriots in third, 3.0 games out of first place. The Baysox are currently riding a four-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Portland is on a two-game losing streak, 5-5 in their last 10 games.

ON THE MOUND - LHP Chris Murphy will take the mound tonight in the first game of the series. He earned Pitcher of the Week honors his last time out, tossing 7.0 shutout innings allowing one hit against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8/17 at Hadlock Field.

