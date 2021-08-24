Patriots Back Kluber to Beat Ducks, 6-2

August 24, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







After the RubberDucks scored two first-inning runs off New York Yankees rehabbing right-hander Corey Kluber, the Somerset Patriots answered with four runs and led the rest of the way in a 6-2 series-opening win at TD Bank Ballpark Tuesday night. Akron remained 1.5 games ahead of Bowie and two ahead of Somerset for the league's best record.

Turning Point

After Akron was ahead, 2-0, the first four Patriots reached safely to start the bottom of the first inning against left-hander Juan Hillman. Shortstop Oswald Peraza reached on a throwing error by Akron third baseman Victor Nova. Yankees rehabbing third baseman and former Akron Aero and RubberDuck Gio Urshela singled to left field (starting his 1-for-4 night that included a hit by pitch), and second baseman Oswaldo Cabrera hit a three-run home run to left field for a 3-2 Patriots lead. Catcher Josh Breaux's home run to right-center field made it 4-2 before the first out of the inning.

Mound Presence

Following the four runs in four batters, Hillman allowed one more run in the third inning on three hits, including an RBI single by designated hitter Dermis Garcia. He allowed five runs - four earned - on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts in four innings. Right-hander Manuel Alvarez pitched two scoreless innings, and right-hander Dakody Clemmer allowed an unearned run in a two-inning outing.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks put their first four batters on base against Kluber in the first inning. Center fielder Will Brennan and shortstop Brayan Rocchio each singled, and after Kluber's wild pitch, right fielder George Valera hit an RBI single to right field in his first Double-A at bat. Kluber hit designated hitter Bryan Lavastida with a pitch to load the bases, and second baseman José Fermín hit a sacrifice fly. Akron had two more hits off Kluber in his 3 2/3 innings (five hits, two earned runs, one walk, four strikeouts) but none against the three subsequent Patriots relievers.

Notebook

Valera and Nova each had a hit in their Double-A debut...Kluber opposed the Indians organization in a regular season game for the first time since pitching for Cleveland in 2019, when he also made an Aug. 13, 2019, rehab start with Akron against the former Yankees Double-A affiliate, Trenton, at Canal Park...Game Time: 2:56... Attendance: 5,135.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Somerset at 7:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Akron left-hander Logan Allen (2-0, 3.313 ERA) is scheduled to face Patriots left-hander Ken Waldichuk (5-4, 4.66 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.