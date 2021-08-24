Senators Open Series by Shutting Down Hartford
August 24, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Senators beat Hartford 6-1 Tuesday night in game one of their six-game series at FNB Field. Hartford scored first, a single run in the first, but the Sens came back to tie the game in the first, then tallied two in the third and three more in the fifth. Armond Upshaw hit a home run in his first Double-A at bat for the Sens in the first inning.
ON CAPITAL HILL
Jackson Tetreault went six innings and earned the win allowing seven hits and just one run. He retired 13 of the final 15 batters he faced. Mario Sanchez went two innings and allowed two hits while striking out three. Pearson McMahan pitched the ninth inning striking out two and allowing a hit.
WITH THE GAVEL
Armond Upshaw homered, singled, and drove in three runs in his first game for the Senators. Jacob Rhinesmith hit his second home run with the Sens and doubled, driving in two runs. Aldrem Corredor had two hits including a double and drove a run in.
FILIBUSTERS
This week is the first and only meeting between the Yard Goats and Senators. Prior to the game, three players were promoted to Rochester and four joined the Senators from Wilmington.
ON DECK
The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:10 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 24, 2021
- Six-Inning Gem from Quiñones Leads NH to 2-1 Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Senators Open Series by Shutting Down Hartford - Harrisburg Senators
- Two More Doubles for Montes But Yard Goats Denied a Third Consecutive Win - Hartford Yard Goats
- Reading Dominates in Win at Portland - Reading Fightin Phils
- Cannon, Hernandez Homer in Sea Dogs 7-3 Loss - Portland Sea Dogs
- August 24, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Bowie Baysox - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.