Senators Open Series by Shutting Down Hartford

August 24, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Senators beat Hartford 6-1 Tuesday night in game one of their six-game series at FNB Field. Hartford scored first, a single run in the first, but the Sens came back to tie the game in the first, then tallied two in the third and three more in the fifth. Armond Upshaw hit a home run in his first Double-A at bat for the Sens in the first inning.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Jackson Tetreault went six innings and earned the win allowing seven hits and just one run. He retired 13 of the final 15 batters he faced. Mario Sanchez went two innings and allowed two hits while striking out three. Pearson McMahan pitched the ninth inning striking out two and allowing a hit.

WITH THE GAVEL

Armond Upshaw homered, singled, and drove in three runs in his first game for the Senators. Jacob Rhinesmith hit his second home run with the Sens and doubled, driving in two runs. Aldrem Corredor had two hits including a double and drove a run in.

FILIBUSTERS

This week is the first and only meeting between the Yard Goats and Senators. Prior to the game, three players were promoted to Rochester and four joined the Senators from Wilmington.

ON DECK

The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:10 p.m.

