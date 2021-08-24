Reading Dominates in Win at Portland

The Reading Fightin Phils took a big victory over the Portland Sea Dogs 7 to 3 on Tuesday night. Madison Stokes doubled and scored three times, while Jhailyn Ortiz homered in the win.

Everyone but one batter reached base successfully for the Fightins.

Reading started off the scoring in the second as Chris Cornelius walked in a run with the bases loaded.

In the top of the fifth, the R-Phils put up a four spot to put themselves on top for good. Bryson Stott drove in Jack Conley after he bunted to reach. Ortiz homered deep to left to score two. Grenny Cumana kept the line moving bringing in Stokes off his double.

Reading added on more runs in the seventh after another Stokes double sent home Josh Stephen. Again, Cumana recorded an RBI single to send Stokes home.

Colton Eastman threw three innings out of the gate. He allowed just two hits and two runs. Josh Hendrickson (W, 4-2) pitched the rest of the contest giving up just one run on four hits. The lefty struck out a career high eight batters.

Tomorrow's contest at the Portland Sea Dogs begins at 6:00pm.

