Two More Doubles for Montes But Yard Goats Denied a Third Consecutive Win

Hartford, CT - Yard Goats infielder Coco Montes had two more doubles but it was not enough as the Harrisburg Senators defeated Hartford 6-1 on Tuesday night at FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Montes had doubles in each of his first two at-bats and is now leading the league with 32 this season, the third most in Yard Goats single-season franchise history. Jackson Tetreault hurled six innings and yielded just one run to earn the win for the Senators in the first of a six-game series.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning off Harrisburg starter Jackson Tetreault. Michael Toglia singled home Sean Bouchard, giving the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead. Coco Montes followed with his first of two doubles but Hartford ended up stranding both runners in scoring position and left nine men on in the game.

The Senators tied the game two batters into the home half of the first inning, as Armond Upsaw cranked his first Double-A home run, a solo shot into the left field seats. Upsaw delivered again in the third inning with a two-run single scoring Osvaldo Duarte and Cole Freeman to give Harrisburg a 3-1 lead.

Harrisburg got a solid start from Tatreault who only allowed two hits after the second inning and retired 13 of the final 15 batters faced. The Nationals affiliate added three runs in the fifth inning highlighted by a two-run homer by Jacob Rhinesmith to make it 6-1.

The Yard Goats continue a six-game road trip in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania against the Senators (Washington Nationals affiliate) on Wednesday night (6:30 PM). The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com and the video stream available on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, August 31st and will host the Reading Fightin Phils. Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com.

