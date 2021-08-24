Six-Inning Gem from Quiñones Leads NH to 2-1 Win

Manchester, N.H. - Luis Quiñones worked six scoreless innings to pick up his second win and Adrian Hernandez earned his third save as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) topped the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NY Mets) 2-1 on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium.

Quiñones (W, 2-2) extended his scoreless streak to fifteen innings over his last three starts, holding the Rumble Ponies to just three hits. He walked three and struck out three. After two strong relief innings from Johnny Barbato (H, 1), who struck out four, Adrian Hernandez (S, 3) set down Binghamton in order in the top of the ninth for the save.

The Fisher Cats (45-47) scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning. Chavez Young walked, advanced to second on a passed ball, and to third on a flyout. He scored on a wild pitch to put New Hampshire up 1-0.

New Hampshire extended the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, loading the bases on singles by Vinny Capra and Jordan Groshans and a Chavez Young hit-by-pitch. A sacrifice fly by Kevin Vicuña brought Capra across to give the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead.

Binghamton (43-51) hit the board in the top of the eighth inning when Jake Mangum ripped a solo homer to right field to bring the Rumble Ponies to within 2-1. Connor Grey (L, 1-4) took the loss.

The series with Binghamton continues on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m, which is a Northeast Delta Dental Oral Health Challenge game. RHP Maximo Castillo (10-3, 4.76) is scheduled to start the game for the Fisher Cats against RHP Dustin Beggs (3-3, 4.54) for the Rumble Ponies.

