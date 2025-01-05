Game Day - January 5 - GUE vs. KIT
January 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm are back in black!
The players will take the ice in the newly introduced black alternate jerseys for the third time this season.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Eric Frossard
43rd overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Had 23 points (5 goals, 18 assists) in 30 games with the London Jr. Knights U16 AAA in the 2023/22024 season
Committed to the University of Notre Dame this past September before joining the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms for 21 games this season
Who to Watch - Owen Sound Attack
Evan Headrick
15th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Had 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists) in 31 games with the Oakville Rangers U16 AAA in the 2023/2024 season
Has 3 points (2 goals, 1 assist) in 3 games this season
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Kitchener 4-0-0-0 Guelph 0-2-1-1
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Kitchener 5-3-0-0 Guelph 3-4-1-0
Last 5 Years Kitchener 26-11-1-0 Guelph 12-21-4-1
Last 5 Years KIT vs. GUE @ Guelph Kitchener 12-6-1-0 Guelph 7-9-2-1
Last 5 Years KIT vs. GUE @ Kitchener Kitchener 14-5-0-0 Guelph 5-12-2-0
