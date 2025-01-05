Game Day - January 5 - GUE vs. KIT

January 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm are back in black!

The players will take the ice in the newly introduced black alternate jerseys for the third time this season.

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Eric Frossard

43rd overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Had 23 points (5 goals, 18 assists) in 30 games with the London Jr. Knights U16 AAA in the 2023/22024 season

Committed to the University of Notre Dame this past September before joining the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms for 21 games this season

Who to Watch - Owen Sound Attack

Evan Headrick

15th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Had 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists) in 31 games with the Oakville Rangers U16 AAA in the 2023/2024 season

Has 3 points (2 goals, 1 assist) in 3 games this season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Kitchener 4-0-0-0 Guelph 0-2-1-1

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Kitchener 5-3-0-0 Guelph 3-4-1-0

Last 5 Years Kitchener 26-11-1-0 Guelph 12-21-4-1

Last 5 Years KIT vs. GUE @ Guelph Kitchener 12-6-1-0 Guelph 7-9-2-1

Last 5 Years KIT vs. GUE @ Kitchener Kitchener 14-5-0-0 Guelph 5-12-2-0

