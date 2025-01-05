Generals Look to Bounce Back against Firebirds

January 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, Ont. - The Oshawa Generals return home to the Tribute Communities Centre looking to bounce back against the Flint Firebirds.

Oshawa is coming off a tough 7-4 loss after being up 4-1. The Generals remain in the top spot in the division but are just 5-4-1-0 over there last 10 games.

Flint is coming to town for their lone game in Oshawa of the season having dropped their last game in overtime to the Brampton Steelheads. The Firebirds have been making a push up the standings but their powerplay leaves much to be desired at 13.4%.

This is the second of the teams two meetings and it was the Flint Firebirds coming away with a 4-1 win in Flint.

It was all Flint, as they scored just 29 seconds into the game and added another in the first period.

To start the second period the Firebirds opened it to a 3-0 lead before Owen Griffin got one back, but before Oshawa could get anything going Flint added a fourth in the third period putting the game to rest.

On the Generals side watch out for Calum Ritchie who is making his return to the lineup from the Canadian team at the World Juniors. So far this season the Oshawa star has played 18 games picking up 34 points.

For Flint keep an eye out Kaden Pitre who sits second on the team in points with 26 and first in goals with 13.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2025

