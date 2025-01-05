Addy Scores Twice as Petes Take Down Wolves in Sudbury

January 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes right wing Caden Taylor against the Sudbury Wolves

(Sudbury, ON) - On Sunday, January 5, the Peterborough Petes were in Sudbury to complete their northern road trip with a matinee matchup against the Sudbury Wolves. The Petes scored five goals in the second period to win the game by a score of 5-1.

Nico Addy led the way for the Petes, scoring his second and third goals of the season. Quinton Pagé scored and added an assist, while Gavin Bryant, Caden Taylor, and Colin Fitzgerald all had two assists. Jonathan Melee and Carson Cameron scored, with Grayden Strohack, Ryder McIntyre, and Braydon McCallum all picking up an assist in the game. Zach Bowen stopped 28/29, securing his third win of the season.

Game Recap:

First Period:

No Score

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (1:25) - Nico Addy (2), Assists - Gavin Bryant (5), Quinton Pagé (6)

Peterborough Goal (1:54) - Nico Addy (3), Assists - Caden Taylor (8), Grayden Strohack (6)

Peterborough Goal (4:01) - Carson Cameron (7), Assists - Colin Fitzgerald (8), Ryder McIntyre (6)

Sudbury Goal (4:18) - Kocha Delic (15), Assists - Kieron Walton (41), Gavin Ewles (8)

Peterborough Goal (5:22) - Jonathan Melee (11), Assist - Gavin Bryant (6), Caden Taylor (9)

Peterborough Goal (17:22) - Quinton Pagé (6), Assists - Colin Fitzgerald (9), Braydon McCallum (11)

Third Period:

No Score

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, January 9, when they host the Barrie Colts for the first time this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

