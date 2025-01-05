Rangers Earn Sixth Straight Win, Fifth Straight over Storm

January 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers on the ice

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Lisa Della Mattia / Guelph Storm) Kitchener Rangers on the ice(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Lisa Della Mattia / Guelph Storm)

Guelph, ON - The Rangers remain perfect to start 2025 and extend their win streak to six with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Storm Sunday afternoon. The Blueshirts have won all five meetings with the Guelph Storm this season.

The Rangers held a 2-1 advantage after two periods of play. Luke Ellinas and Trent Swick connected for a shorthanded goal in the opening period, with Trent Swick adding a goal of his own later in the period. Guelph turned Kitchener's lead on its head scoring twice, 15 seconds apart in the third period to take lead. Cameron Mercer was the benefactor of a defensive zone turnover getting the equalizer for the Rangers. In the overtime period, Adrian Misaljevic slipped away for a 2-on-1 break with Luca Romano who made no mistake burring the game winner.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, GUE 0

8:59 Luke Ellinas (18) - Trent Swick, Matthew Andonovski - SHG

KIT 1, GUE 1

13:30 Max Namestnikov (11) - Wil McFadden, Quinn Beauchesne

KIT 2, GUE 1

17:09 Trent Swick (17) - Jack Pridham, Luke Ellinas

3rd Period

KIT 2, GUE 2

3:28 Max Namestnikov (12) - Sam Johnston, Lucas Teixeira

KIT 2, GUE 3

3:43 Charlie Paquette (13) - Lev Katzin

KIT 3, GUE 3

8:48 Cameron Mercer (5) - Unassisted

Overtime

KIT 4, GUE 3

1:35 Luca Romano (15) - Adrian Misaljevic, Jakub Chromiak

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Max Namestnikov (2G)

Second Star: Luke Ellinas (1G, 1A)

Third Star: Luca Romano (GWG)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 25 - GUE 26

Power play: KIT - GUE

FO%: KIT - GUE

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 23/26 Saves, 3 GA

L: Zachary Jovanovski (GUE) - 21/25 Saves, 4 GA

UP NEXT:

After Sunday's matchup, the Blueshirts will have a short break before returning to action on Friday, January 10th, when they host the Brampton Steelheads for the organization's Hockey is For Everyone Game. The busy weekend then continues with back-to-back games, as Kitchener faces the Barrie Colts on Saturday and the Saginaw Spirit on Sunday. Puck drop against the Steelheads is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

Images from this story



Kitchener Rangers on the ice

(Lisa Della Mattia / Guelph Storm)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.