Gens Earn First Shutout of the Season 7-0

January 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Oshawa Generals are back home this Sunday afternoon and prepared to take on the Flint Firebirds for the final time this season. They sent them home with a 7-0 win.

Colorado Avalanche prospect Calum Ritchie is back with the Gens after being away for the World Juniors Tournament. He wasted no time as he fired the opening goal past goaltender Noah Bender.

Both teams put up a physical match, spending a lot of the time in the penalty box.

Ethan Toms got quick sight of the puck in a rebound and scored the game's second goal and his 7th of the season. By the end of the first, the Gens were up two.

In the second the Gens were busy at work, making it difficult for the Firebirds to catch up on the scoreboard.

Beckett Sennecke flew in and netted a power play goal, and his 26th was only one minute into the second. Toms came in hot and scored his second of the game, and was on the rise to get another.

Early in the second, Brooks Rogowski dangled into the Firebirds zone and secured the 5th goal of the game forcing the Firebirds to switch out goalies. By the end of the second, the score was 5-0.

The third was filled with action and goals, as defenseman Lucas Rodriguez got in front and scored his first OHL career goal. Before the end of the game, Harrison Franssen netted the 7th and final goal of the game with Toms on the assist.

Toms ended his night with three points, and Jacob Oster secured his first shutout of the season with a 7-0 win.

They're back on the road this Friday to face the Ottawa 67's, catch the game on CHL TV, Rogers TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:05 P.M.

Catch the Generals back home on January 12th against the Ottawa 67's. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m., and tickets are available.

